Dear Aunty Pam: HELP! My husband and members of my family have gotten into a Facebook spat and now neither of them want to have anything to do with the other. It all started because my siblings refuse to get vaccinated for COVID and my husband is a physician. We are both vaccinated and boosted.
My husband refused to go to any of my family’s get-togethers over the holidays and I supported him. He simply said there were too many breakthrough delta cases and he couldn’t put himself in a position of getting sick with so many patients. I agreed and stayed home, which didn’t go over well with my family. Then one of my sisters-in-law’s mother came down with COVID and my SIL posted about it on Facebook and asked for prayers of healing for her mother.
My husband chimed in and said, “God has already sent healing. It’s called vaccination.” This didn’t go down well and everybody seemed to pile on and now everybody has “unfriended” everyone else and I don’t know what to do.
I agree with my husband but am angry that he had to post his opinion and make things worse. Any advice on how to get everybody back on friendly terms? — Caught in the middle
Dear Caught: Yeah, not the most helpful thing from your hubs to have posted, although Aunty Pam did appreciate his wit! He has, however, made a difficult relational situation far worse.
This entire COVID ordeal has become so tribal that there really is nothing to be done, my dear. On one side, you have millions of people who are afraid of catching a potentially lethal virus that they do all they can to prevent it, and on the other side you have millions of people who believe the vaccine will either kill them, or implant them with a chip, or turn them into a socialist (I was told that by a woman last summer).
There is no changing the minds of either tribe because much of it is based on politics. From everything I’ve read there was never this same argument about polio or smallpox or the multitude of vaccines we had to endure to attend school. So we’re in uncharted territory with no one trusting anyone else.
In the meantime, while this may not give you any comfort, your experience is one of countless that I’ve heard. So many families and friends are now at odds because of differing views about this pandemic. The only common thread that seems shared is that both sides think the other side is trying to kill them. And in the end I suppose the majority of one of the tribes will remain largely unscathed.
But for now in regards to your family, here’s a tip: get the hell off Facebook. Give the current situation time. Tempers are too hot, fears are too strong, lives are being lost or permanently disabled. I think at this time it’s a bit unrealistic to hope for your family and your husband to return to “friendly terms.” Not much help, I know, but Aunty Pam can’t assist when the whole bloody world feels like it’s on fire.
In the meantime, as a friend of mine recently wrote, “Happy New Year, Anyway.”
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam