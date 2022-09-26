Dear Aunty Pam: I don’t have kids because I’ve never wanted kids but despite this, my family members always want me to hold their kids. This freaks me out because, especially when the kid is a baby, I don’t even know how to hold it. I get so nervous and stiff that the kid starts screaming right away.

The last time I told one of my sisters that I didn’t want to hold her baby, she said, “Oh, come on, you’ll be fine, just hold her for a second while I go to the bathroom.” Well, she should have taken her baby with her because as soon as she left the room, her baby vomited and I didn’t want to get it on me, so I pointed her in the other direction and she was sick all over my sister’s couch.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com.