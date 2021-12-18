You never know where an ornery horse and a stubborn GPS might send you.
It’s a thought that crossed my mind this week as I went on an unexpected veterinary excursion.
As I’ve mentioned in this column space a time or two, my daughter Charley is an equestrian, and she loves horses. She competes in shows throughout the year, and we spend several evenings each week at a barn near Gilbert, where Charley takes lessons and practices riding. She also helps clean stalls and feeds the horses, and makes sure they all get their required medicines. Though they are strong, powerful animals, I’ve discovered that horses are constantly in some state of medical disrepair. They stay nicked up.
It was a fact driven home the other day when my daughter arrived at the barn to discover the horse that she rides, Keros, had a pretty serious cut on one of her back legs. It was initially mysterious as to how she sustained the gash, but through some sleuthing and context clues we eventually surmised that she had attempted to kick another horse in a neighboring pasture and got her leg snagged on the top of a fence. These are the things horses will do from time to time, I’m told.
Now, to be clear, we don’t own Keros. We’ve not yet gotten to the point where we own a horse. One, I don’t think our homeowners association in the suburban subdivision where we live would take too kindly to a horse being in our backyard. I’m pretty sure there’s a bylaw or something against it. Maybe I can clarify that over macaroons at the next association meeting. We’ll see. Secondly, I don’t have a proper vehicle for transporting a horse. Seriously, have you ever seen a Nissan Rogue pulling a horse trailer?
But we do lease Keros, an arrangement my wife and daughter insisted upon. Yes, you can lease a horse. And yes, that could be a column on its own. But in the meantime, what it means, in short, is that we have access to the horse every day at its barn, and we are also heavily involved when she does things like kick another horse in a next door pasture and cut her leg on a fence.
And so I was charged with going to get medicine for Keros after she was injured this week. These meds could be picked up at a farm in Ridge Spring.
This may come as a surprise to you, but I’ve not spent much time at farms in Ridge Spring.
So, I plugged the address in my car’s GPS and ventured out that way. It was about 45 minutes from my house in Lexington. And, for the most part, it was a lovely drive, dotted with rolling pastures and weathered roadside stores and acres upon acres of forest land. The kind of jaunt that reminds you that, even in a state that has now grown its population to more than five million people, South Carolina remains largely rural.
So rural, in fact, that at one point my GPS informed me to “take the next left” when there didn’t overtly appear to be a next left. Upon closer inspection, it was an unmarked dirt road. With some pause, I eventually took the left, thinking it would be just a short stretch of dirt road, connecting back quickly to a paved highway. But once I made the turn, the GPS informed me to, “proceed on the current road for four miles.”
Now, I’m not generally averse to a dirt road. I grew up in Abbeville County, after all. Heck, my in-laws live off a dirt road, out toward Calhoun Falls. But those are MY dirt roads. I know them. I didn’t know anything about this thoroughfare out in the middle of nowhere near Ridge Spring.
Calling it a “thoroughfare” is probably overstating it. It was so tight in a couple of spots you’d have been better to call it a path. I could swear I heard the theme from “Deliverance” playing, softly, somewhere in the distance. I was thankful that it hadn’t rained in recent days, and the path was mostly dry. I don’t have four-wheel drive in the Nissan Rogue.
Just when the road reached its narrowest point, it spit me back out onto a paved highway and some semblance of civilization. Just a few minutes more, and I made it to the farm where the horse medicine was waiting.
Alas, I didn’t go back home the same way I had arrived. I took the long way around. You only want to hear that theme from “Deliverance” once a day.
As it turns out, you end up going all kinds of places to help fix ornery horses.