What do you say about someone who has given you so much?
A greeting card won’t do it justice, though we’ll all pass them out this weekend as we celebrate the dads in our lives. Father’s Day comes around on Sunday, and there will undoubtedly be cookouts and gatherings and gifts. Neckties and weed trimmers, or maybe a new set of utensils for the grill.
I’ve got plans with my Dad, to go eat some barbecue and see a baseball game. The weatherman says there’s a good chance it might rain, but we’ll make it work. Things always have a way of working out, as long as we’re together.
I think you have to be honest when you know you’ve been blessed. And I’ve been blessed with a great Dad. He’s always been there. Always shown up. From the moment I was born until this very day, I couldn’t ask for anything more.
When I was a kid, we would throw baseballs in the yard until Dad’s arm was just about worn out from tossing one pop fly after another. Sometimes I liked to switch gloves with him and wear his old mitt. I don’t remember what brand it was, only that it was made in Taiwan, according to the little writing on the outside. The padding on the palm of his glove had long worn down, and it would make the perfect “pop” sound when the ball hit it just right.
We’d also shoot basketball out on the driveway for hours, until it got dark. And even then we’d often turn on the floodlights and keep playing. We’d play P-I-G and 21 and Around the World, and while I’d emerge victorious every once in a while, Dad got the better of me more often than not. The man could flat-out shoot the rock.
Dad, for years, had an old Ford Courier pickup truck. First it was green, then later he had it painted blue. He used to let me ride back in the bed of the truck, which I loved, of course. It was a fairly common thing years ago, to see folks riding in truck beds. You don’t see it as often anymore, and that’s probably a good thing. But it was fun back then.
My Dad kept that truck until it nearly quit, by the way, and then traded it straight up for a lawnmower. That might seem odd, but it was a damn good lawnmower.
I picked up my love of Halloween from Dad — I still remember the night he let me stay up late with him and watch John Carpenter’s “The Fog” for the first time — but Christmas has always been his favorite holiday. It takes him and my Mom days to put up all the decorations, and for years he’s made wooden ornaments for my brother and me, and now for his grandchildren. Sometimes he’ll spot an ornament in a store that he thinks I’d like and he’ll sneak it onto my tree during the holiday season, then wait to see how long it takes me to notice it.
He’s always been a phone call away when I need advice about some kind of home repair, and has often been the one who ends up making said repair. He loves my daughter endlessly — probably more than he ever loved me, if we’re being honest — and she thinks he hung the moon. He taught me how to drive a stick shift, indulged my love of reading, and was with me when I got my first (and only, and probably last) hole-in-one in golf. He was there to scoop me up after I had my first bicycle crash — ran it right into a cedar tree — and refrained from murdering me after I wrecked my Toyota Celica two weeks after he bought it for me when I was 17.
I know many of you likely have similar memories of your fathers. Your own versions of those moments, big and small, when your dad loomed large in your life. If you are lucky enough that he’s still with you, make sure to reach out this weekend and let him know how much he means to you.
We should all be so lucky.
Love you, Dad. Here’s to a great Father’s Day.