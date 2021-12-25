Part of the magic of Santa Claus comes, I believe, from trying to catch him in the act.
But if we’re really being honest with ourselves, we know that some things are best left to mystery. Especially in the heart of a child.
Indeed, it is Christmas weekend. Some of you might even be reading this on Christmas morning proper, though I’ll more than forgive you if a newspaper column isn’t top of mind on the big day itself. Particularly for the parents who were dragged out of bed at an unholy hour by their young children, perhaps even before sunrise.
It’s a scene that played out in houses across South Carolina and the world, as rambunctious, excited kids bounded down steps or through hallways in bare feet, having hardly slept a wink on Christmas Eve, and sprinted to the living room to see if Kris Kringle has delivered his bounty.
And those kids were followed into the living room by sleepy Moms and Dads, some of whom, in recent hours, for reasons we shall not discuss, became intimately familiar with assembly instructions that were poorly translated from Chinese and silently cursed not picking up extra AAA batteries during that recent trip to the grocery store.
There might have been pancakes or scrambled eggs, and for Mom and Dad, there was definitely plenty of coffee. The stockings were pulled down from the mantel and raided, and an entire forest’s worth of wrapping paper was ripped, torn and tossed asunder. Pretty soon the darts were flying from those Nerf guns, baby doll strollers were being pushed up and down the hallway and a fight was breaking out over a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots match, all while “A Christmas Story” played in the background on TNT for the 100th time.
These are the things that happen after Santa Claus squeezes down the chimney, after all.
Now, I’m sure more than a few of your kids did all they could to try to put their eyes on Santa when he visited your house. They might even have tried to stay up all night, straining to hear reindeer hooves tapping against the roof, and peeking out their doors in hopes of catching the Jolly Old Elf nibbling on the cookies and sipping the egg nog that were left on the coffee table.
There’s a whole yuletide industry surrounding the idea of catching Santa Claus while he’s out delivering gifts. There are songs and commercials and movies about it. We seem determined to get a look at Kris Kringle, and I don’t mean the one at the mall.
But when you are faced with the prospect of actually meeting Santa, you might be surprised how you’ll react.
When I was a kid, I always crashed in my brother’s room on Christmas Eve. The reason was simple: His bedroom was on the second floor, and the chimney was right outside his window. Our theory was, if we were ever going to catch the Man in Red, that would be the place to do it. He’d have to land his sleigh right outside the window. But, despite our efforts to stay up all night and catch Santa, sleep would always overcome us.
But there was one year when we thought we had him. We were in my brother’s room late on Christmas Eve, fighting to stay awake, when we heard the most distinct sound: jingle bells. As sure as the world, we heard jingle bells. Now, I’d like to tell you that we leaped up, threw open the blinds to the window nearest the chimney, shined a flashlight out there and yelled “Gotcha!”
But, the truth? We froze. Deer in the headlights. We dared not move, mostly because we were in disbelief. Was this happening?
Alas, it wasn’t happening. As it turns out, our Mom had bells on her Christmas sweater. The sound we heard was just her coming up the stairs and walking around out in the hallway. She and my Dad had a good laugh when they found out we actually thought — just for a moment — we might actually be getting a look at Santa.
We never did spot Santa outside my brother’s window. And that’s OK. The magic was in believing we could.
Merry Christmas, my friends.