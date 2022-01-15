Well, the time has nearly arrived.
At least that’s what the weather folks say.
You might have heard the Lakelands area was slated for some winter weather this weekend, particularly on Sunday. I say “you might have heard” with a wink, because at this point there is little chance you haven’t been abundantly made aware of the possibility.
We always get fired up for snow or winter weather around here, and for good reason. In modern times we rarely see a snowy day.
But the excitement ahead of this particular weather system seems to have been going on for a particularly long time. I feel like the meteorologists on TV and via TV stations’ social media platforms have been warning us of this impending winter weather event for like a month now. Maybe longer. Not since the Marvel villain Thanos has the arrival of something been so heralded.
Of course, despite all of the technology that stretches the bounds of science, there remains a certain unpredictability in regard to the weather. As I’m typing this, the forecast was calling for a mix of snow and sleet in the Greenwood/Abbeville area Sunday. A “wintry mix” as they say. Meanwhile, the northwest part of South Carolina and into the North Carolina mountains, up there around Highlands, were much more likely to get a serious blanket of snow.
Now, this being the weather, what actually happens remains to be seen. Maybe the system pushes a little bit south and the Lakelands gets a winter wonderland. Or maybe it’s just a cold, sleety kind of day. We’ll see.
Whether we get snow on Sunday or not, the usual race was on late in the week to get bread, milk and other provisions from the store. This, my friends, is one of life’s great mysteries. Why, of all the things that are available in the grocery store, people so faithfully sprint for the bread and milk at the first hint of winter weather remains a puzzler.
I mean, the weather is supposed to warm up a bit and clear off on Monday. But let’s pretend, just for a moment, that we really did get a major snowstorm. A blizzard. Or, at least the South Carolina version of a blizzard, which is about 3-4 inches of snow. Not a lot by international standards, but enough to send us careening off the side of the road in our Nissan Rogues.
If that, indeed, turned out to be the case and you needed several days of provisions, why would you select perhaps the two most perishable items in the entire grocery store? I mean, granted, we need milk for cereal and bread to make sandwiches. But the grocery store is veritably filled with more interesting items. Like pizza. Or Doritos. (Those Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos are the next level.) Or apples and oranges. Hell, there’s a whole section dedicated solely to pastries.
Just once I want to hear someone say, “Well, the weatherman says there’s going to be a snowstorm. I need to get to the grocery store to get some ribeyes, a 12 pack of Miller Lite and a peach pie.”
Alas, here we are. Still on bread and milk. The bright side is that once the ice thaws on Monday we’ll be off and running on what we need to make French toast. And just think, you could have had a ribeye.
Stay safe out there on Sunday. Keep those Nissan Rogues between the ditches.