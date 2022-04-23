Oftentimes a name truly is apropos, when you stop and think about it.
At least that’s the case for the Abbeville Civic Center, at least in my memory.
As you might have read this week in a story from the Index-Journal’s Robert Jordan, the decades-old civic center, located at 404 N. Main St., not far from the Burt-Stark Mansion, is getting much-needed upgrades. Crews are doing significant work on the roof of the facility, to the tune of $108,000, and work will soon begin on replacing the building’s HVAC system, a $72,500 effort. Other projects also are being considered, Jordan wrote.
The civic center, as it currently exists and has existed for years, is an ordinary-looking, unassuming building. The definition of utilitarian, if we are being honest, is a fact that’s driven home by the visual contrast between the center and some of the stately homes on that section of Abbeville’s tree-lined North Main.
But, when I was growing up in Abbeville — sometime shortly after the Earth cooled — the civic center truly was just that: a facility that was at the center of civic life in the small, achingly Southern town.
It’s where my Mom would register my brother and me for Dixie Youth baseball each spring. There was no internet back then, of course, so to sign us up she had to drive to the civic center and walk in. The city rec department at the time was overseen by the late Claude Simmons, for whom the town’s youth baseball complex on Highland Terrace has long been named.
The registration fee back then was nominal. Maybe $10. And for that, you got to play a season of baseball and got a jersey and hat you could keep. You had to return the uniform pants so that they could be laundered and recycled for another season.
The Abbeville Civic Center also was the spot where each baseball season came to a close, in a sense. At the end of the season each summer, at least when I was young, the league would throw a big party one evening up at the civic center. All of the kids would pile into the large swimming pool that was behind the building, turning it into a cacophony of cannonballs and belly flops and chicken fights.
After we were all red-eyed enough from industrial-grade chlorine and had taken enough trips down the slide — a metal slope of a contraption that flung people into the pool like greased lightning and had to be an insurance nightmare — we’d be summoned out of the pool to dine on the hot dogs and burgers that had been grilled just outside the civic center bay door. It may seem quaint now, but let me promise you: For a 10-year-old kid who just spent an hour in the pool, having a couple hot dogs with your friends on a summer night, just as the sun begins to fade, is the meal of kings. There were no worries in the world, if but for a moment.
Alas, the civic center swimming pool is long since closed, another facet of bygone years tucked neatly away. It wasn’t perfect, but it was what we had in a small, rural town where, for some, its cool waters were the only respite from a blast furnace summer. It’s where people learned to swim and made summertime friends, where African American kids and white kids swam and played together and bonded with each other, and where churches had evening outings and cookouts. Maybe it was kind of perfect, actually.
And, like many through the years, I played a ton of basketball at the civic center, in that old metal barn of a gym. I can still hear the hum of the lights from above. You remember that hum. There is little in life as serene as when you are alone in a hoops gym, getting up shots with the only sounds around you being the hum of the lights, the bouncing of the ball and the occasional, true swish when a shot finds its mark. And on the other end of the spectrum, there is also poetry in the sound of that same gym when it gets crowded, with sneakers squeaking and guys talking trash during pickup games, demanding that the other team “run it back” when a game comes to an end.
There was more, of course. I went to pro wrestling shows at the Abbeville Civic Center, bought 1,000 Coca-Colas and 2,000 packs of Lance crackers from the vending machines that were in the main hallway, and it was where I voted in an actual election for the first time. That was in 2000, during the infamously close presidential race between George W. Bush and Al Gore. There were no “hanging chads” in the Abbeville Civic Center voting process. (Some of you are old enough to get that reference.)
I’m sure there have been many changes in the years since, including the current upgrades, but I hope that, at least for some, it remains the place its name implies: At the center of civic life.