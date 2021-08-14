You really only get a handful of summers together, parents and kids, at least in the long scope of life.
That’s why I’m especially thankful we were able to enjoy this one.
Indeed, summer 2021 has reached its end. Maybe not officially, by the calendar. But when the school bells ring, we know that means vacation’s over, and another of life’s great pages turns to a new chapter.
Schools in Greenwood County, of course, have already been back in for a while now, and class will start for most of the rest of South Carolina this coming week. My daughter, the one who many of you have “watched” grow up here in this column through the years, is set to start seventh grade. She’s got the requisite new clothes and new school supplies and she’s fretting about her schedule, particularly pre-algebra.
I’m not especially worried about her having pre-algebra, because I freely admit I won’t be able to help her with it. I didn’t know the old math, now they’ve got new math. Acknowledgment is the first step.
This has been, of course, a summer where the COVID-19 pandemic was lingering over everything, sometimes just in the background and, more recently, in the foreground as the virus makes yet another surge. Our whole family got the vaccines months ago, and the case numbers were tamped down just long enough to have something of a normal summer.
We went down to Atlanta for a weekend, to catch a Braves game and go to Six Flags Over Georgia. For many of you, I just described a ritual that has been intrinsic to so many Southern summers. For people of a certain age, going to Atlanta for a ballgame and a Six Flags run was an annual sojourn for which calendars were marked long in advance, and empty Coca-Cola cans — with Six Flags coupons on them — were collected to trade in for a few bucks off a ticket.
While attending Braves’ games has remained an annual tradition for us, it had been many years since I’d been out to Six Flags. In fact, this was the first time my daughter or nephew had ever been there. I’m glad to report to you that I found things there pretty much just as I had left them, save for several new roller coasters that stretch so far into the sky you could probably see Heaven’s front door.
We got absolutely soaked on Thunder River, got “scared” in the Monster Mansion, ate giant slices of pizza and introduced my nephew to his first big roller coaster — a “real man’s coaster,” as my brother put it — on the Great American Scream Machine. We stayed until night fell and the park was closing, and the kids were electric in the backseat on the way home, at least for a while. They finally nodded off somewhere around Commerce.
It was a summer in which we made it up to Washington, D.C., for the Fourth of July, and saw the fireworks on the National Mall, and sat on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and looked all the way up to the Capitol, with the July sun shining on our faces.
And, of course, we found our way to the South Carolina coast. We let the waves crash on us at low tide on Edisto Beach, where I got stung by a jellyfish. Just a little sting, no big deal. We cooked a mighty fine Lowcountry Boil one night and sought respite from marauding mosquitoes on the screened-in porch. There were hot, sandy, sunburned days, followed by evenings when the coastal breezes and the nightly arrival of the ice cream truck cooled things off, blissfully, if but for a few hours.
Late former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bart Giamatti once wrote, “There comes a time when every summer will have something of autumn about it.” And here we are. School returns, and the rituals of fall — shorter days, football, Halloween, all that stuff — stretch before us. Summer 2021 has crept into the rearview mirror.
You only get a handful of them.