I have seen the future, and there is brisket.
And a whole lot more, actually. Indeed, the dynamic of the road trip pit stop is changing.
We are in the middle of summer — or actually near the end of summer break for kids who will be returning to school soon in Greenwood based on the new modified schedule, but that’s another column — and undoubtedly there have been a few of you who have hit the road for a vacation or a trip to see relatives or friends.
The summer road trip is a right of passage for many. It’s funny how those long hours in the car — and the quick stops along the way — can sometimes be as memorable as the destination itself. I’m betting there was a time when you set out on, say, a road trip to the beach with your family, and much of what you did once you got to the beach blends together in your mind with other annual trips to the shore. But you still distinctly remember that year you pulled over for a break at a roadside market or fruit stand, and they had a big, stuffed alligator head displayed on the wall.
The thought crossed my mind recently during a long road trip I took with my brother and three of our best friends. We ventured from South Carolina down to Miami, Florida, part of an annual tradition in which we travel to a different Major League Baseball stadium every year. We’re trying to eventually visit all the stadiums in the MLB, and after 15 years we’ve made some pretty good headway.
Of course, last year there was a pause on our annual sojourn. The global pandemic put us on the sidelines. When this spring rolled around, we were itching to get back to a ballpark.
But because COVID-19 was still lingering when we were doing our planning — and is, in fact, still lingering now, so please get your vaccine — we decided to make it a road trip rather than take a flight. We had not yet been to Miami to see the Marlins play, so that was our destination.
I’m sure more than a few of you have road-tripped to Florida through the years, and if you have, you know that Miami is, um, a long way from South Carolina. A solid 10-hour ride that swings you down through coastal Georgia and then shoots you across essentially the entire length of Florida.
As you might imagine, there were all manner of stories, lies, jokes and other tall tales told among old friends on that long ride, and they were embellished even further this year because we haven’t been able to see each other as often during the pandemic.
But even with the high of old friends and all the camaraderie, you have to make pit stops along the way.
And, my friends, when it comes to pit stops in Florida, you have to acknowledge Buc-ee’s.
I’m not sure if you have ever had the pleasure, but let me assure you that Buc-ee’s takes the idea of the highway gas station and turns it into something akin to a fever dream. In fact, the term “gas station” doesn’t actually capture it. Imagine if a gas station was combined with a department store, an outdoors store, a barbecue joint, a taco stand, a beach shop, an art gallery, and the international space station.
They’ve got 100 gas pumps (literally). They’ve got fresh brisket being cooked and sliced and chopped right in the middle of the store. They have avant-garde paintings for sale lining the walls on the way to the bathroom. Sure, they sell your typical gas station staples like chips and drinks and cigarettes, but they also have gas grills, tents, swimsuits and entire cheesecakes.
When you pull up there’s a line of cars as if people are heading into Six Flags. And when you step inside the place, people are yelling and running around like they are on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. But instead of flinging paper and making Wall Street deals, they are holding pulled pork sandwiches aloft in each hand and saying things like, “Did you see that faux Rembrandt on the way to the can?”
Buc-ee’s was founded in Texas and has spread to other states across the South. And soon there will be one a little closer to home: There are plans to put a Buc-ee’s in Florence.
Half of the fun of a road trip is the journey. The jokes, the laughter and the things you see along the way.
And if you’ve got to make a pit stop, you could do worse than a place that sells hot brisket, tabletop smokers, throw pillows, impressionist paintings and cheesecake.