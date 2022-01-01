We tend to paint with broad brushes at New Year’s, when we look back on the year that just passed and glance ahead at the new calendar that stretches before us.
Was it a good year? Or was it a bad one, the kind you want to wipe away as you look to the clean slate Jan. 1 seems to bring?
The truth is, in a larger cultural sense, it’s tough to button down a year into simple “good” and “bad” boxes, and that’s certainly true for 2021. For some individuals, 2021 might have been a great one, where opportunities and rewards seemed to present themselves at every turn. But for others, it could have been among the worst years they remember, one where loss and trying times were the recurring themes.
But for most of us, it was a little of both.
Life is full of trials, and we absorb them as we move forward and weave the tapestries that make up our world. Job changes, the passing of loved ones, navigating difficult relationships at work or school or church, that’s all part of it. And we all spent 2021 continuing to walk the tightrope of the COVID-19 pandemic. As I type this the numbers are flaring once again, with 6,000 new cases announced in South Carolina on Thursday and COVID hospitalizations having risen by 40 percent in a week in state hospitals. It seems the pandemic is a rollercoaster that refuses to end, and many of us just want off the ride.
But 2021 undoubtedly was dotted with blessings for many, as well. Maybe you welcomed a new child or grandchild into the world. Or got that certification you’ve been working on to get a promotion at work. Maybe you took that trip you’d been looking forward to, whether it was somewhere nearby such as Myrtle Beach or perhaps somewhere quite a bit farther, like standing at the edge of the Grand Canyon. Maybe you learned how to bake a cake or finally got that old truck that had been lingering in the garage running again or rode Space Mountain for the first time. Or perhaps you reveled in the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series, finally, and took it as a sign the world was tilting back on the right axis. (OK, that’s probably just me.)
And now we’ve turned the page to 2022. This is when many of us tend to make resolutions. Little promises to ourselves to lose weight or save a certain amount of money or achieve goals that have remained frustratingly out of reach.
Sometimes we keep those resolutions, but seemingly more often we fall short, as those promises get lost in the inevitability of life’s whirlpool. But whether we are resolved to them or not, I think there are a few things we could do to make 2022 a better year for everyone.
In 2022, we should try to read a couple of more books and spend a couple less hours on social media. We ought to reach out to the ones we love, our family and friends, and check in on them, just because. Make plans to go somewhere you’ve never been, even if it’s just a short trip down the road. We also need to put in some work this year to stop the littering along the roadways and thoroughfares of our beautiful state. (Seriously, take a look around sometime.) If each of us gives a little effort, it goes a long way.
And we should try our best to have empathy for one another. We don’t all see the world the same way, but we have more in common than you might imagine. It’s OK to at least consider the viewpoint of another, even if you don’t agree. Kindness and grace still go a long way, and I honestly believe they are the grease that keeps the motor of life running.
So here’s to 2022. We know there will be tough moments and beautiful