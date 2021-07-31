The announcement came suddenly, even unexpectedly, as we were riding along in the car one recent afternoon.
It was a simple, stark statement, one that rang out as clearly as a single, distant rifle shot on a cold autumn day during deer season. And I have to admit, it was a shot 25 years in the making.
“I think I’m done with going to games,” my wife said, right before I nearly drove our SUV off the side of the highway.
By “games” she, of course, meant ballgames. And I have to admit, in the quarter-century that we’ve been together, counting dating and marriage, I have dragged her off to an untold number of ballgames, despite the fact that she has little to no interest, whatsoever, in sports.
Like that Braves game back in the late 1990s, where I had gotten us club seats to celebrate our dating anniversary. Yes, I thought a Braves game was an appropriate anniversary celebration. I was, and am, dumb. Anyway, we both dressed in shorts and such because it was baseball season and we were headed to “Hotlanta.” Well, there ended up being a serious cold snap — it was still fairly early in the season — and we had to go to Underground Atlanta and buy sweatshirts. Hers said “Harvard” across the front. She still knocks around the house in it.
Or there was that time I convinced her to go with me to Starkville, Mississippi to see the Gamecocks play Mississippi State in football. Ah yes, lovely Starkville. I’ve been to Gamecock games all over the country, and I can say, with sincerity, that Starkville is the only place someone threatened to murder me in the stadium bathroom. That said, we did go to a lovely little café over in nearby Columbus, Mississippi, and my wife came really close to buying an expensive leather couch at a furniture store next door to the café. That trip nearly backfired on me. Alas, there are no Mississippi couches in our house.
There have been NBA games in big cities, NFL games in Charlotte, bowl games in places like Shreveport, Louisiana and high school football games from Walhalla to Pageland and everywhere in-between. And all along the way, she has abided those various games with a disinterest that borders on otherworldly.
One time, back in 2013, we were at a South Carolina football game, sitting in the south upper deck. The Gamecocks were playing Florida, and the place was absolutely packed. There were more than 83,000 people there, which is beyond the stadium’s listed capacity, and the building was just rocking. This is when coach Steve Spurrier had things rolling, and USC would finish in the top 10 in the nation that year. And the Gamecocks and Gators had a real battle that night, one Carolina ended up squeaking out, 19-14.
There was one point in the game, right after a touchdown, when it was just raucous and the band was playing and the fans were going wild and the fireworks were exploding from the scoreboard. I looked over at my wife and she was reading a book. And I mean really reading it, thoughtfully turning the pages and absorbing every word as absolute bedlam was taking place around her.
And now she claims she’s done. I think it was a minor league baseball game in Greenville earlier this year that finally broke her. And here I thought there was a certain romance to Class A ball. You know, “Bull Durham” and all that.
But the game — an illustrious affair between the Greenville Drive and the Hickory Crawdads — was a marathon. It went 10 innings and lasted well more than four hours. Even I thought more than four hours was a bit much. The teams combined for 17 runs and 27 hits and it seemed like they were ready to play forever. Hell, I think they might still be playing. When the game rolled over into extra innings, I looked at my wife and she was staring at me with that unmistakable “I’m going to suffocate you with a pillow while you’re sleeping tonight” look.
Of course, I don’t think she’s really done with going to ballgames forever. I’ll probably be coaxing her to a few USC games this fall. But she’ll probably bring along a good book to read, or scout out a nearby furniture store for some serious shopping afterward.
I just pray the games don’t go into overtime. For my own safety.