You always look for the silver glint or the ridged edges.
At least that’s what I do. And one day last week, I knew I was in trouble when I didn’t see enough of them.
Hold on a second, I’ll explain.
As some may know, my full-time gig is at The State newspaper, where I spent a good bit of time covering the City of Columbia government, and have more recently been covering retail and business in the Midlands. As you might imagine, part of the job is frequent visits to downtown Columbia for meetings, interviews, press conferences and more.
I almost always enjoy those trips downtown, especially during the workweek, when there is a palpable energy from the mix of people — office workers, University of South Carolina students, legislators and staff from the Statehouse, restaurant and bar workers prepping for their shifts, deliverymen making their drop-offs — swirling around, doing their part to make our state’s capital city go.
But not everything is coming up roses downtown. There also are, of course, the parking meters.
If there is one thing I miss from my days working a full-time beat at the Index-Journal, it’s being able to drive up to an assignment, park the car and walk in. In downtown Columbia, by contrast, I end up spending a measurable amount of time looking for a parking space and, when I find one, feeding the parking meter.
Now, you might assume, in passing, “Aw, you don’t have to feed that meter. No one’s going to come by and check.” That, my friends, would be a false assumption.
There is no one more watchful, more omnipresent, more all-seeing and all-knowing than a City of Columbia parking meter attendant. They can see down into your soul if you even think of not feeding that meter. You might even be thinking, “Oh, I’m just running into this place to pick up a pizza, I’ll only be gone for three minutes.” Yes, and within those three minutes you will receive a ticket. Not since the Eye of Sauron in “Lord of the Rings” has an entity been more watchful.
As such, I always try to keep change in my car. My cupholder, as it turns out, is for coins, not cups. I’m sure there are probably a few of you who do the same thing. And when you are rifling through that cupholder for change to feed the parking meter, you look for the silver coins, as pennies are useless. And more specifically, I always look for the coins with the ridges — the dimes and quarters — because those buy you a little more time at the meter.
And so I was a bit distressed recently when I pulled up to a parking spot in Columbia’s Five Points neighborhood, where I was covering a press conference, and looked to my cupholder. It had not been recently replenished. The only silver change in there was three nickels.
Now, knowing the press conference was to be attended by multiple politicians, I knew three nickels weren’t going to do the trick, time-wise. Putting three nickels in the parking meter is like trying to douse a house fire with a 20 oz. bottle of Dasani. But, I figured three nickels was better than nothing, so I dropped them in the meter and hoped I’d get lucky.
I did not get lucky.
The press conference and subsequent post-conference interviews went on for a while, and I popped into a nearby coffee shop to file the story on my laptop. As I packed up and headed back to the car, I was wondering how the windshield would look. And by that I mean, would it be clear, or would I spot the telltale white slip of paper — a parking ticket — tucked behind the windshield wiper?
I think you know the answer. The Eye of Sauron sees all. Especially when a reporter drops three nickels in the meter and hopes for the best. The ticket was waiting for me on the windshield, like a badge of dishonor. Once again, I owe the City of Columbia $8.
Looks like I need to replenish the cupholder.