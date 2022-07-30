Sometimes crossing a bridge means more than just getting where you’re going.
We spend most of our lives in a hustle, especially those of us in middle age. We hurtle through the weeks, tending to careers that are becoming ever more “connected” and nonstop, raising families and shuttling kids to their activities and gatherings with their friends, tending to the various community and interpersonal obligations that keep life churning.
It can make for long days and short years, but that’s the deal we’ve made. Life is beautiful, but noisy.
But if you’re lucky enough, you’ll find a place in the world that brings you peace, even if just for a while. Somewhere that lets you turn down the volume on your life and hit pause for a few days, before the race revs up all over again.
My family knows a place like that, tucked down into the southeast corner of South Carolina, where Charleston and Colleton counties meet. Where the landscape is crisscrossed with creeks and rivers and little streams, and nestled against the mighty Atlantic.
It is, of course, Edisto Island.
We have a place there, up near the beach, on a dirt road called Pompano Street, and we escape there whenever we can. It’s harder to get there in the summer, of course, because we rent it to vacationers from near and far. But we are there often in the spring and fall, and carve out some time for ourselves in the hotter months, too.
There are days in the water near beach access 5, with the waves crashing between the jetties and tossing us back up onto the sandy shore. Evenings on the screened porch, trading stories and hoping the ice cream truck might pass by. It usually gets there, eventually. There are Lowcountry boils with shrimp from Flowers, and afternoon sneak-aways to the Edisto island Bookstore, where the store cat snoozes as you look for the latest John Grisham.
And to get to this Southern island oasis, snaking along the rural Highway 174, past little churches and beer joints and old houses, amid mossy, ancient roadside trees, you will eventually have to go up and over the Dawhoo River, on the big bridge. It’s how you know you’ve arrived on Edisto, and marks the point where your blood pressure begins to ease.
It’s the McKinley Washington Jr. Bridge.
Washington, of course, was the longtime state legislator and Presbyterian minister who was a fixture in the Lowcountry for decades, particularly in the Sea Islands south of Charleston. He pastored at the Edisto Presbyterian Church, was an elected member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1975 to 1990 and was in the South Carolina Senate from 1990 to 2000. He was also active in the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
As you might have heard, the pastor and former lawmaker died on July 24. He was 85.
He was a consequential man who lived a consequential life, leaving an indelible imprint on the Lowcountry and the state.
“He spent his life fighting for equity and a better quality of life for the communities he represented,” U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn said of Washington’s passing. “He was a man of great faith, but he followed the admonition that ‘faith without works is dead.’ As a result, he left his community and his state a better place.”
And there is the bridge. It’s made of concrete and steel, and swoops up over the Dawhoo River, connecting the island to the mainland, and offers breathtaking, postcard-like views of the marshy Lowcountry. It was named in Washington’s honor back in 1993.
Like the memory of the man for which it is named, the bridge is built to last. It is a vessel for those who call the island home year-round, and for those of us, like me, who seek it as often as we can. It is a bridge to a place where we find peace.
Rev. Washington has now crossed a different bridge. A greater bridge. But he’ll be remembered by those who pass up over the river, and in the sunset that glows orange across those waters.
Chris Trainor is a contributing columnist for the Index-Journal. Contact him at ChrisTrainorSC@yahoo.com. You can follow him on Twitter @ChrisTrainorSC. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.