“Hey, don’t forget we are going to wrestling on Monday night,” I said, glancing in the rearview mirror.
It was a reminder aimed at my daughter, Charley, in the backseat as we drove across the dam at Lake Murray a few days ago. The WWE is bringing its long-running Monday Night Raw card to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena, and we’ve had tickets for months. In fact, the tickets had been one of Charley’s Christmas gifts back in December. I guess Santa Claus has a soft spot for guys doing swanton bombs off the top turnbuckle.
But when I offered this harmless reminder of an event for which we have had plans for months, I noticed my wife and daughter shoot telltale furtive glances at one another. I asked if there was some sort of issue.
“Keros is getting clipped on Monday,” my daughter replied.
Ah yes, Keros is getting clipped on Monday. Keros, of course, is a horse. And “getting clipped” means she’s getting a haircut.
Because you see, my friends, I am a 43-year-old man, a nearly two-decade newspaper reporter, and large chunks of my life now revolve around things like a horse getting a haircut.
Those who have been reading this column regularly, all seven of you, might recall that my daughter rides horses. She’s been at it for roughly a couple years now, and she’s getting good at it. More than that, she loves it. I mean, loves it with her whole heart. If she’s not riding a horse, she’s grooming it. Or feeding other horses. Or cleaning the barn. Or playing horse video games. Or watching videos of equestrian events on YouTube, looking for clues for her next show.
And, as such, much of our life centers on the health and well-being of Keros, the horse my daughter regularly rides. We can do other things in life, but we have to check Keros’ schedule first.
Such as the aforementioned Monday wrestling event. Charley can go, but only after she oversees Keros getting a haircut. And on Sunday, the day before the haircut, she has to bathe the horse in preparation for the haircut. And on Saturday, she and my wife have to drive to Aiken, to get a special sheet of some kind that is associated with the bathing of the horse. (I never guessed I would become so familiar with Aiken.)
There is almost nothing I can bring up where my daughter doesn’t have to first consult Keros’ schedule. I could suggest that we have a family outing at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and the answer would be, “Sure, that sounds good, but first Keros has to see the horse chiropractor at 2 a.m.”
And to answer your question: Yes, there are horse chiropractors. That is a thing. I don’t know if there are horses out here getting into fender benders and wrenching their necks or what, but there are horse chiropractors.
Honestly, I think if I told my wife and daughter that President Biden and the first lady were coming over to our house for dinner at 7 p.m., they’d respond with, “Can we do it at 8? Keros is getting a pedicure at 6:30.”
You just never know which way life will turn. Now, please excuse me. I have to run. Keros has an acupuncture appointment in 15 minutes.