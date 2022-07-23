Now, that’s not fair. It never has been. The success or failure of a football team is, of course, tied to the efforts of a veritable symphony of people. The 22 collective starters on offense and defense. The role players who come off the bench to provide critical backup to those starters. The head coach and his band of assistants, all those stressed-out guys in collared shirts and headsets.
And yes, sometimes the fate of a game or even a season rides on the efforts of a kicker or, Lord help us all, the long-snapper.
But in the end, it’s the quarterback who, more often than not, holds the collective psyche of a fanbase and the trajectory of a team in the palm of his hand. It’s a fact that’s as true of the quarterback of the McCormick High School Chiefs as it is of the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.
Through all the hype and noise that surrounds the game, through all the promise and peril, for all the sports talk radio hyperventilating and braying newspaper columnists, for the pride of a town or a school or even a state, we always look to the quarterback to lead us to where we’re going.
We look to people like Phil Petty.
By now you have very likely heard that Petty, the former University of South Carolina quarterback who led the Gamecocks during what were then considered a pair of miraculous seasons back in 2000 and 2001, died this week after a brief illness. A former star at Boiling Springs High School who had recently been hired to be an assistant coach at Gray Collegiate Academy, Petty was just 43 years old.
I didn’t know Phil Petty personally. I’m guessing quite a few of you didn’t either. But for USC fans (and Southern football fans, in general) of a certain age, Petty will long be remembered as the conductor of an improbable comeback story, and the architect of joy for a long downtrodden fanbase that thirsted for something to believe in.
It seems unfathomable to even type it at this point, but across the 1998 and 1999 seasons, the University of South Carolina lost 21 consecutive football games. Trust me, I was there for damn near every one of them. West lower deck, section 6 at Williams-Brice Stadium. There is despair. There is misery. And then there were the 1998 and 1999 USC football teams.
But in 2000, led by Petty, Coach Lou Holtz, a trio of young running backs keyed by Derek Watson and a legion of heavy-hitters on defense, the Gamecocks found a spark. It started in the opening game, when they shut out New Mexico State 31-0 and the fans stormed the field afterward and tore down the goalposts. I was among the horde who did the storming, and a friend who was with me, Jeremy Morgan, actually was among those who got their hands on the goalposts when they came down in the south endzone.
The next Saturday, behind 154 yards passing from Petty and an almost supernatural defensive performance, the Gamecocks beat Georgia 21-10 at Williams-Brice Stadium, and we all knew something special was happening. (We stormed the field after that one, too, and tore down some more goal posts. My brother still has a stick from the hedges in the south endzone.)
That 2000 team would go on to an 8-4 record and an Outback Bowl victory against mighty Ohio State, a stunning turnaround from the 21 consecutive losses the Gamecocks had suffered the previous two years. My family was there on that sunny New Year’s Day in Tampa, Florida for the Outback Bowl, waggling our car keys at the departing Buckeye faithful in the fourth quarter, a signal that it was time for them to crank up the bus and go on home.
And at the center of that historic turnaround in 2000, amid the home games in front of 80,000 people and the road games in the hostile territories of the SEC, on the airwaves of ESPN and the front pages of newspapers big and small, was Phil Petty. A South Carolinian, a Boiling Springs Bulldog.
A quarterback.
Thank you, Phil. For helping to right a wayward ship. For that pass to Brian Scott in Athens in 2001. For finding Rod Trafford in the back of the endzone against Alabama. For sending those Yankees back up to Ohio with tears in their eyes ... twice.
And thanks, most of all, for bringing joy to people who needed it.
Rest in peace, 14.
