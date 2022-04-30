You have to draw the line somewhere.
Even when Apple’s involved.
That’s been my (admittedly perhaps flawed) logic recently when friends have asked if I’ve seen the film “Coda,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture a few weeks ago.
Now, let’s be clear: I want to see “Coda.” Everyone I know who has seen it says it’s a warm, vivid coming-of-age story worthy of the honors it has received.
Alas, as of now, it’s streaming exclusively on the Apple TV+ service, and I don’t have Apple TV+, nor do I have immediate plans to get it.
That’s not because I have something against Apple TV+, mind you. It appears to have a number of well-reviewed shows and movies, starring some of the top talent in Hollywood. And the price isn’t too bad.
The problem is this: I’m already subscribed to many other streaming services. Like, way too many. I think I’ve got every other major streaming service out there. Disney+, Netflix, Amazon, ESPN+, Peacock, HBO Max and others. It’s not a stream at this point. It’s a river. I’m awash in content.
It was easier a few years ago, when Netflix had the market cornered in the streaming game. It was like a one-stop clearinghouse for that kind of thing. Then the major studios got wise and started establishing their own services, clawing back their in-house properties and creating exclusive original content.
So now you need a digital road map to figure out what’s streaming on which service. It’s like looking at the arrival and gate times on those big boards at the airport.
There was a simpler time, of course. A time when you would just ... turn on the TV and watch it.
I still remember when we first got cable when I was a kid. That was a big day in the Trainor house. Well, at least it was for me.
Prior to that, like everyone, we just had the four major networks that came in on the antenna: NBC, CBS, ABC and FOX. Or, as folks in the Upstate simply referred to them: Channel 4, Channel 7, Channel 13 and Channel 21.
But when we got cable in the late 1980s, the entertainment world opened up. Well, kind of. Keep in mind that cable in Abbeville, South Carolina in the late 1980s and early 1990s was, like, 25 channels. But two of them were WGN and TBS, so that meant being able to watch the Chicago Cubs in the afternoon (Harry Caray!) on WGN and the Atlanta Braves on TBS in the evening.
There are an inordinate amount of Braves and Cubs fans in this country because people of a certain age had those early versions of TBS and WGN back when cable became ubiquitous.
That first cable box was nothing like those you see today. It was just a little gray box with “up” and “down” channel buttons. There was no remote control for it, either. Well, that’s not entirely true. The remote control was me. As in, my Dad would tell me to go turn it from Channel 4 to Channel 21, and I’d walk over there and change it.
I should also point out that, for years, that cable box sat atop one of those TVs that had a woodgrain cabinet. You know, the ones that every American family had in the 1980s. They weren’t TVs, really. They were furniture. They also weighed as much as a Buick LeSabre.
So, yeah, we certainly have more options now. And more options is generally a better thing. Maybe I will break down and get the Apple streaming service at some point.
Somebody let me know if they bring back woodgrain for flat screens.