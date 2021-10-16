Sometimes you just have to face those stark realizations.
I’m talking about those moments that arrive, inevitably, whether you are ready for them or not. Like when the credit card bill comes after Christmas. Or when the Gamecocks make you sweat it out against a team such as Troy or East Carolina.
I had to come to grips with just such a realization earlier this week.
You see, I am now, officially, the father of a teenager.
My daughter Charley, perhaps the most recurring character in this now long-running column space, turned 13 on Thursday. Most of the time, if we are being honest, birthdays just sort of are what they are: A day on the calendar that marks the passage of another year. Though you may have a party or get a nice gift, there’s nothing particularly special about, say, your 27th birthday.
But there are a handful, as we know, that culturally seem to hold a bit more significance. Your 18th, 21st, 40th, your 60th.
And I think 13 is another one of those magic birthday numbers. Then again, maybe I’m thinking of it strictly from my side of the equation as a parent. They are here: the teenage years. We are segueing from one season of life into another.
Charley was born five weeks early, back in Oct. 2008. It was an election year, and I was deep in the throes of covering local and state races around that time. George W. Bush was the president then, in the last months of his second term. A lot of water has passed under the bridge in the years since, I think we can all agree.
My daughter spent the first week of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit at Self Regional. The doctors and nurses there took excellent care of her. I’m still so thankful for that. She wasn’t even five pounds when she was born, and I could hold her in the palm of my hand.
We eventually got her out of the hospital, and home to our house at the time, on Blyth Avenue. It was a great place for a little girl to start a life. She made the most of it in her early years, pushing a toy grocery cart when we’d walk up the tree-lined street, tossing a ball to our dog in the carpeted sunroom in the back of the house, and having tea parties in the playhouse my Dad built for her in the backyard.
And she’s since grown up to be a great young lady. Yes, I know I’m incredibly biased. But she’s smart and funny and thoughtful and quick with a laugh. She loves her family and is conscientious about her grades and is a little obsessed with riding horses. Our dog Ollie sleeps at the foot of her bed every night, and the two of them are inseparable.
But now we go into the tunnel of the teenage years, and I know it will be a ride that has some bumps and some fun parts and will be filled with moments of learning and change and pain and joy and new discoveries.
I got a feeling for the years to come on Thursday night, when we loaded Charley and four friends into the SUV and hauled them out to Blythewood so they could go on a trail ride. On the drive out there and back, and at a local pizza parlor afterward, the din of five teenage girls excitedly talking about school and friends and boys and Harry Styles and all the other requisite things at times rose to what could only be described as a roar. When the Walker Hayes song “Fancy Like” came on the radio — yes, the one you’ve undoubtedly heard on the Applebee’s commercials — I thought they were going to shake the car off the road with their singing and bouncing.
And so we enter the teen years, and we go into them with eyes wide open. Seasons change, and we change with them.