Better late than never.
That was certainly one thought that was going through my mind one night earlier this week, as I sat in the upper deck at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte, cracking open roasted peanuts as a cool breeze jostled the flags atop the giant video board.
There was an opening band playing down on the field — an outfit called the Ghost Hounds, out of Pittsburgh — and they were ably filling their role: Getting the crowd warmed up as they filed into the stadium, everyone checking their digital tickets, trying not to spill drinks or popcorn on anyone as they sideways shimmied down crowded rows to their seats.
There was a palpable buzz in the air — an almost giddy expectation, really — and, with due respect, it wasn’t for the Ghost Hounds.
Not long after they cleared the stage, the lights went down, and that unmistakable logo of blood-red lips and a protruding tongue splashed across the video board, and those jangly guitars signaled the opening strains of “Street Fighting Man.” The crowd built to a crescendo as Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood ripped into the beginning of the song, and when Mick Jagger — 78 years old and still moving like a slithery snake — bounded onto the stage and sang “Everywhere I hear the sound of marching, charging feet, boy” the place came unglued.
The Rolling Stones were front and center in Charlotte, and suddenly the concert that I thought might not happen was busting wide open.
Nearly two years ago, when the Stones announced an American tour that was to include a stop in the Queen City, I jumped on the chance to get tickets and made sure to get one for my daughter. The concert was scheduled for early July 2020. At the time I thought, while she might not fully appreciate the British rockers at this point in her life, she would look back later and say, “I went with my Mom and Dad and saw The Rolling Stones in an NFL football stadium, and that was pretty damn cool.”
I also took note that the Stones are, um, not getting any younger, so if we were going to see them, we better go ahead and make plans. So I nabbed tickets as soon as they were available, in the first few rows of the upper bowl, facing the stage head-on. Beautiful.
And then the pandemic happened.
Like basically every other event of note in 2020, the Stones’ No Filter Tour was put on pause because of the novel coronavirus. I had the chance to get a full refund for the tickets, but I was never tempted to do so. I just let them ride, and hoped the world would turn right side up again.
And while that hasn’t exactly fully occurred — the COVID numbers are still too high — we know a lot more now than we did a year ago. A lot of people have been vaccinated, and many are now getting boosters. We’re trying.
A couple months ago the Stones announced they would crank the tour back up, and Charlotte was still on the list. Glad I held onto those tickets.
There was another moment when it looked like the tour might again be in peril, when longtime drummer Charlie Watts died after health challenges. Alas, the show has gone on. (This week’s concert in Charlotte was laden with tributes to the late, esteemed drummer.)
And so my daughter, who turns 13 this month, got to go to her first real rock concert. She had on her Rolling Stones shirt (the one with the vampire fangs from the 1994 Halloween night show) and her shades and played it cool while all the old folks (like me) danced and sang and lost our minds while Mick and Keith and Ronnie tore the house down for two full hours. The show closed with, of course, “Satisfaction” and the single loudest fireworks show I’ve ever witnessed.
Some things are worth the wait.