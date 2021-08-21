It kind of seems like the dining room is one of the most ignored rooms in the house.
Well, at least in normal times.
Now, I know all houses are different, and every family has its own way of doing things. Heck, maybe you hang out in the dining room all the time. But that’s never been the case at any house I’ve lived in.
In the home where I grew up, we almost never had our meals in the dining room. Instead, we usually ate at a smaller table in the kitchen, right next to a big window that overlooked the backyard. And that wasn’t just where we broke bread together, but also where my brother and I did homework, where my mom sat and paid bills, and where life’s problems were solved. The kitchen table area was busy, warm and well-used.
The dining room, by contrast, saw less use. We only used it for “fancy” meals or special occasions. We utilized it at Thanksgiving, of course, and for some birthday parties or extended family gatherings. But, really, there were only a handful of days during a year when we spent much time in there. In fact, we most often popped into the dining room to check out the Dickens Village display we set up in there each Christmas season, a tradition that continues to this day.
Things haven’t been much different in my adult life. My wife and I have rarely made regular use of a dining room in any of the homes we’ve lived in. Well, at least not for dining. We typically have meals around an elevated bar in the kitchen, and when my daughter has friends over for spend-the-night parties, they’ll gather around a small table in the kitchen for pancakes the next morning.
The dining room? More of a place to pass through, briefly, as we head from one part of the house to another. This is just the way things have been.
Until the pandemic hit.
For more than a year and a half now, COVID-19 has triggered a seismic shift in our society, at home and abroad. And aside from the practical, medical impact the virus has had on millions of people, it also has set off a domino effect of other consequences. And one of those dominos is the way that many of us do business.
Guys, I’ve been in the dining room for 18 months. I think I might have become part of the décor at this point.
At my full-time gig at The State paper, we’ve been working from home amid the coronavirus. Well, working from home doesn’t really capture it. Mobile working is a more apt term. If I need to go to city hall for a press conference, or go to the opening of a new park, or meet a source downtown for an in-person interview, I hop in the car and go.
But home base for operations has been the dining room. My wife also has been mobile working for quite some time, and she set up a proper office out in the sunroom, with a desk, an ergonomic chair, the whole bit.
Meanwhile, I’m sitting at the farm table in our dining room, looking like my Dad doing his taxes or something. From here I’ve spent countless hours in the last 18 months on the phone with mayors, legislators, city managers, political consultants, police officers and beyond. My seat at the head of the table offers me a great view for when the mail comes, and also sets the stage for daily Zoom and Google video meeting calls.
I can honestly say I’m the only person in my office whose daily Zoom background is a large, antique china cabinet. My co-workers probably think I work in a china shop at this point. And yes, I’ve tried using a photo as my video conferencing background, but that just makes it look like I’m on a public access cable show in the early 1990s.
So, for the first time in my life, the dining room in the house where I live has seen heavy traffic. Sure, there is very little dining going on, but at least it’s getting some use.
And, unlike any newsroom I’ve ever worked in, it’s got a great china cabinet.