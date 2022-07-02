It’s his world, we’re just living in it.
The thought goes through my head in the middle of the night when I shuffle to the kitchen door and flip on the lights on the back deck. The moment I turn the lock and open that door, the otherwise hushed kitchen is filled with the sounds of fast shuffling paws, with their nails scuffling against the hardwood floor, as the Kansas City Dog rockets into the backyard.
It’s all part of the show, you see. Because it’s 3 in the morning, or maybe 4 in the morning, and that means it’s snack time for the KCD.
Those who have been reading this column for any length of time — all seven of you — likely recall tales of our dog Ollie, aka the Kansas City Dog or the KCD. He picked up that moniker because, six years ago, I steadfastly refused when my wife and daughter suggested we get a dog. I put my foot down and insisted we didn’t need a dog. Then I got on an airplane and went to Kansas City for a ballgame. While I was gone, they went and bought a morkipoo (I know, I know) and named him Ollie, in tribute to the discount store Ollie’s (seriously). But for me, he’ll forever be the Kansas City Dog.
In the years since, Ollie has become an inseparable part of our lives. Wherever we go, he’s right there with us, not only when we are at home, but also when we take trips to the mountains, beach or elsewhere. He is the fourth member of our family, and our house is his.
Sometimes I think it might literally be his. Every once in a while I go down to the county clerk’s office at the courthouse, just to make sure my name is still on the deed. One of these days I’m going to pull the file and see “Ollie, the Kansas City Dog” in the spot where it says “owner,” with his paw print in ink on the signature line.
He has his daily rituals, as you might imagine. Futilely chasing birds in the backyard. Long snoozles on the back of the recliner. (That’s where he is as I type this. Occasionally he opens one eye to cast a judgmental glance at me.) And, of course, barking wildly at delivery people.
The “dog hates the mailman” idea is a well-worn trope, but in the case of Ollie it’s true. If you are bringing a parcel to our house, just know the dog is going to lose his mind. And not just randomly. He has a hierarchy of hatred. It’s a disdain for Amazon, a dislike for the United States Postal Service, a disgust for UPS, and, at the top of the hierarchy, an abhorrence for FedEx that burns hotter than 1,000 suns. I don’t know what it is about FedEx. If Ollie could figure out how to work a doorknob, that FedEx guy would face the fury of 12 pounds of morkipoo terror.
And there are = trips outside in the middle of the night. Most of the time he wakes up my wife, but occasionally I’m the one who is summoned. He accomplishes this by climbing up on our bed using the dog stairs — yes, we are those people — and standing on top of one of us until we get up and let him out to the backyard.
You might think this is an altruistic gesture by the dog, letting us know he needs to go outside when nature calls. But don’t be fooled. He knows that he’ll get a dog treat when he comes back in. It’s all about the snacks, baby. You’ve heard of midnight snacks. Well, Ollie likes a 3 a.m. snack.
It’s the KCD’s world. We just provide the snacks.