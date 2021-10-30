We are almost at the end of bowl season.
Now when I say “bowl season,” more than a few of you likely think I’m referencing college football bowls. It is, of course, too early for that. The football bowl games won’t come around until December, and Lord knows there will be plenty of them. I know you’re marking your calendars now for the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl on Dec. 21. (Yes, that’s a real game.)
No, I’m talking about a different bowl season. One many of us probably know a bit too well at this hour. I’m referring, of course, to Halloween candy bowl season.
A hallmark of October at our house comes in late September or the first days of October, when I climb up in the attic and bring down the Halloween stuff. There are all the requisite light up pumpkins and dangly skeletons and strings of orange lights and the “city morgue” body bag that holds costumes and fake spider webs and faux severed arms and things like that.
And there is the trick-or-treat bowl. At our house that bowl is actually a black and orange wicker basket, and it’s the one we fill up with candy to pass out to the trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.
Well, that’s the stated, intended purpose of the bowl. But in our home it doesn’t get used just on Halloween night for all the various Supermen and Spider-Men and Elsas and Annas that come knocking on the door. Instead, it becomes something of a candy clearinghouse that sits out on a table all month long.
As you can imagine, it’s a dangerous bowl.
Back toward the first of the month, I poured a big bag of those miniature Hershey-brand bars in there. You know, Hershey’s, Krackel, Mr. Goodbar, etc. “The trick-or-treaters will like these,” I said, foolishly.
Of course, that first bag that was poured in never made it to Halloween. I grazed on it for the better part of a month. My daughter eventually joined in the fray. House guests inevitably grabbed a few pieces. The Krackels went first, followed by the Hersheys, then the Mr. Goodbars. The dark chocolate with almonds was the last to go, obviously. (Almonds are a poor addition to candy. Sorry. Don’t send me mean emails.)
So, I’ve had to replenish the bowl as Halloween approaches. If you’ve been to the store recently, you know that’s easier said than done.
Now, this isn’t one of the dreaded “supply chain” issues that have plagued us recently. (But seriously, why are y’all buying up all the mini Gatorades?) Rather it was more of a cultural issue, one we’ve all seen taking place more often: Christmas is already starting.
When I went to my nearby grocery store a bit more than a week ago to grab some candy to refill the bowl, the Halloween items, what was left of them, had already been shoved to the side and put on a discount, and the employees were literally building the storefront Christmas display. To be clear, this was on or about Oct. 20, some two months before Christmas.
Now, I love Christmas as much as the next guy, but come on. There should be a rule, or at least a city resolution, that Halloween stuff stays prominently on display at the grocery store until Oct. 31. I think we’ve all accepted that Christmas has long steamrolled poor Thanksgiving in the American holiday consciousness, but now we’re blurring the Halloween lines.
In the end I was able to snag a couple bags of fun size candy bars to replenish the candy bowl at home before the trick-or-treaters arrive on Sunday night. Now, have I also started to whittle away at that new stash?
Look, they’re called “fun size” for a reason.
Happy Halloween, everyone. Have fun, be safe and stay spooky.