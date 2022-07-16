There are myriad ways to spend a Sunday afternoon.
Most of them, blissfully, are pretty laid back. It is, after all, the last bit of the weekend, when many folks recharge their batteries before the work week kicks back in on Monday.
You could go catch a matinee at the movies. Or find a comfy chair and finish that book you’ve been getting into. Or maybe throw a ballgame on the TV and do some quality snoozing between innings.
Or you could drive 208 miles round trip to wander around a 356,000-square-foot furniture store founded in Sweden where you get the pleasure of buying and loading furniture you will later assemble yourself, all while the aroma of meatballs wafts lightly on the air.
Yes, I’ve been to Ikea and lived to tell the tale.
We have entered, in recent times, a new era in our house, one in which my wife Christina and 13-year-old daughter Charley tag team me on various decisions. It used to be that Charley and I were the team, and would combine our powers to make things happen. But as Charley has gotten into the teen years, the bond between mother and daughter has become strong, and I often find myself outgunned and outvoted.
Such was the case recently when they decided to revamp Charley’s bedroom. New carpet, new paint, new furniture, the works. Now, I’m not opposed to a new look in my daughter’s room. Kids grow up, tastes change. A freshen up is often a good idea.
But part of their remodeling plans included a steadfast insistence that the new furniture come from Ikea, the international furniture giant that has a massive warehouse store up in Charlotte. Many of you are likely familiar with Ikea and its stylish furniture with European flair. But with that flair comes a catch: You go to the warehouse and pick out the furniture, then take it home in flat boxes and assemble it yourself with what I’m going to refer to as “meager tools.”
I did my best to convince my wife and daughter that in the general Lexington-Columbia area where we live — the combined two-county population is more than 700,000 – there are plenty of furniture stores where you can buy things like dressers and bookcases that are already assembled, and they’ll even send a crew over to your house to unload them and set them right where you want them.
But they wouldn’t hear it. It had to be Ikea. I was outvoted again, so we loaded into the SUV and headed for Charlotte. Sometimes you have to take a perfectly good Sunday afternoon and cross state lines to get lost in a Scandinavian furniture warehouse.
I’m not sure if you’ve ever been to the Ikea in Charlotte, but rest assured it is galactic in size. I think the whole city of Charlotte is actually located inside the Ikea. If you told me the store had its own mayor, police force and parliamentary form of government, I wouldn’t be surprised.
For some, Ikea apparently isn’t simply a store. It is a lifestyle, complete with its own restaurant where the Swedish meatballs are always at the ready. I was surrounded by the Ikea faithful, who had their pencils and pads and smartphone apps close at hand, marking down all the pieces they were interested in buying, and who were gleeful in their readiness for a debate on the durability of a Mastholmen rattan sofa set.
As you might imagine, we left with several boxes of furniture, a mattress in a vacuum-sealed bag and a greater appreciation for Scandinavian design.
I suppose there are worse ways to spend a Sunday afternoon. Now, if you’ve got an extra set of Allen wrenches and the patience for following instructions, come on over and help me put this stuff together. I’ll make the Swedish meatballs.