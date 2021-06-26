It’s always nice to know that you’ve got loved ones who will watch your back. Folks who will look after you and seek clear assurance that you are OK if something seems amiss.
And when all else fails, it’s good to have someone who acknowledges they are willing to check to see if you are alive or dead, even if that mortal determination comes only after a randomly selected period of time. Like five minutes.
Hold on a second, I’ll explain. But in order to do so, we must return, once again, to the shower.
For the roughly half-dozen of you that have been reading this column for any length of time, you know we occasionally have to hash out the finer points of shower ordinance. Namely, we’ve discussed through the years, at some length, the wide discrepancy between the number of bottles of “product” my wife has in her shower, versus the dearth of bottles in mine.
I can report to you today that little has changed in that regard. Before I sat down to type this, I checked out my wife’s shower and counted. She has14 different bottles or jars of shampoo, soap, conditioner or other fancy smelling stuff.
Meanwhile, I remain steadfast: I have one bottle, and it contains a combo of shampoo, conditioner and body wash. I think it also could be used as motor oil, a thirst quencher and an antibiotic. It’s multi-faceted stuff.
Now, I should pause to say that my daughter is changing the dynamic a bit. We share the hallway bathroom — kids and husbands get banished to the hallway — and she’s got quite the bottle collection going. I count 10 different soaps and shampoos for her.
But we’re not here to talk about bottles. No, we’re here to talk about a tumble. A slip-up. A calamity.
To be specific: I fell down in the shower one morning last week.
I’m not sure exactly how it happened, but it was one of those things where, though it only took half a second, it seemed like it was happening in slow motion.
I was in the middle of showering when I took a small step forward and started to slip. I immediately tried to find my balance, but instead my feet did the cartoon, Fred Flinstone, running-in-place thing. And then I was airborne.
My hand instinctively reached for the shower curtain, but I didn’t want to rip the curtain down, so I didn’t grab it.
And so, I bounced. Landed square on my left hip, and bounced. Right there in the shower. You know how Yukon Cornelius says “Bumbles bounce” in the Rudolph Christmas special? Well, reporters bounce, too, apparently.
I was largely unharmed, but it made one hell of a racket as I crashed, yelled and sent the aforementioned shampoo bottles flying from the edge of the tub. After I gathered myself, I could only laugh. I also wanted to laugh to let my wife and daughter, who may have heard the fall, know I was OK.
I heard some running around outside the door, but there was no knock or inquiry as to my well-being. So, I finished showering and washing my hair and got out a few minutes later.
All was quiet as I walked through the house and back toward our bedroom. When I got back there, my wife was sitting on the bed, looking at me a bit nervously. After a beat of silence, she asked, “So...did you fall in the shower?” At that, my daughter came running into the room and exclaimed, “I told Mom I thought you fell in the shower!”
My daughter also offered that “the house shook” during the incident and she wondered if there had been “another earthquake.” But I digress.
I asked my wife why she didn’t come and check on me when she heard I might have fallen. She replied that she had decided to “give it five minutes” and if I hadn’t emerged by then, she was going to come make sure I was “still alive.”
That, of course, gave me a warm feeling, as did their tears — tears of absolutely uproarious laughter — when I described my fall.
You’ve heard of the two-minute warning in football. Well we’ve got the five-minute warning for shower falls, I guess. Something to ponder as I’m counting all those shampoo bottles.