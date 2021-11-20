Maybe it’s just me, but this year seems to have gone by in a blur.
Perhaps it’s because we are comparing it to 2020, which felt like the longest year in documented human history. Still, it seems like 2021 has passed in a hurry.
And now here we are, with Thanksgiving upon us. The gateway to the two-month holiday season that will stretch through Christmas and New Year’s. Thanksgiving — the day itself and the weekend that follows — has long been perhaps the most underrated of the year-end holidays, and this year, in particular, it feels like a return to time-honored traditions that were set aside in 2020.
As has long been the custom, I’m dedicating my column the weekend before Thanksgiving to various things, big and small, for which I’m thankful. I have to note, as ever, that the idea of a Thanksgiving “thankful” column was not my own. Rather, it was made famous by the late, great Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Furman Bisher. He’s been gone since 2012, but the memory of his work lives on.
And so we’re thankful for our dog Ollie, the Kansas City Dog, who has solidified his role as a best friend during the last couple years. He loves white cheddar popcorn, chases rabbits and birds even when he has to know by now he’s never going to catch one, and he steadfastly hates the FedEx man. He hates all delivery services — the Post Office, UPS, the Amazon van, even the Pizza Hut guy — but he reserves his greatest animus for FedEx.
I’m thankful for the Atlanta Braves, who brought home a World Series title this year and warmed the hearts of a generation of adults who, when they were children, laid on their stomachs on their grandparents’ living room floor and watched the team on TBS, with Skip Caray announcing the games. My Dad, who likes to give me a hard time about my teams, long joked that I’d never live to see the Braves win another World Series. I’m thankful that he was the first one to reach out to me after the final out of Game 6, texting, “Yeah baby, WORLD CHAMPS!”
I’m thankful for Whaley’s, the venerable restaurant and dive bar in Edisto Beach, where a pork chop sandwich and some cold libations after dark is the best cure for a sunburn.
I’m certainly thankful for the COVID-19 vaccine. At the time of last year’s Thanksgiving column, vaccines weren’t on the street yet, the CDC was warning against large holiday gatherings, and Gov. Henry McMaster was encouraging people to “test before turkey” and have Thanksgiving meals outdoors. A year later, literally hundreds of millions of shots have been administered across the nation. I’ve had my initial shots and recently got a booster. If you haven’t gotten a vaccine yet, please give it some serious thought.
Speaking of last year’s truncated Thanksgiving celebrations in many households, I’m very thankful things will be more normal for many families this year. After a small celebration in 2020, we’re welcoming a larger group at our house this year. The aunts and uncles and cousins and in-laws. There will be more food than should be legally allowed, some jokes in questionable taste, football on the TV, and the cornhole boards will probably come out after lunch. If we’re lucky my Uncle Dave will tell the story about the time he stole a friend’s restaurant. (Literally, he had the restaurant picked up and moved while his buddy was gone.)
And I’m thankful for hot popcorn at the movie theater on opening weekend, for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade being back this year, for people who do what they say they are going to do, and for new books from John Grisham and Rick Bragg. I’m thankful for retail stores that close on Thanksgiving to give their employees a day off, for chilly fall nights at Williams-Brice Stadium, and for people who still operate with kindness and grace in a world that seems hellbent on being divided.
Perhaps most of all, I’m thankful for you, our readers, who have stuck with us for so many years now. I wish you the happiest of Thanksgivings and hope you get an extra piece of pumpkin pie and a hug from a family member you haven’t seen in a while.