Every once in a while, if you’re lucky, you might be able to look at things with “fresh eyes,” even if it’s something you’ve done many times before.
You just need a little help from the young.
I’ve been able to see things with fresh eyes a couple times recently, courtesy of my nephew Jack. He’s seven years old and goes to Long Cane Primary over in Abbeville. He plays baseball and loves Spider-Man and Black Panther and takes swimming lessons and goes to Sunday school at his church. He’s a textbook pleasant, bright-eyed, adventurous little boy with an easy laugh and a curious, can-do nature, and I love him quite a bit.
Last weekend, I turned my car down Highways 378 and 178 and made my way from Lexington to Greenwood to meet my Mom and Dad, and my brother and Jack, for a movie. The new Fast and Furious sequel to be exact. I’m sure a few of you have seen it, and others probably have plans to go see it soon, and you should know it may be the most ridiculous action movie I’ve come across in quite some time. It goes...places. Places I dare not spoil.
But, before the show, we planned to meet for lunch at a little restaurant on Montague Avenue that many folks in the Lakelands know quite well: The Dixie Drive In.
Now when it comes to the Dixie, I’m sure there are many of you who, like me, have the whole experience down to a near science. I don’t think I’ve actually touched a physical menu at the Dixie in 20 years. Maybe longer.
I can go in, make my way to my favorite seat — I could probably do it with my eyes closed at this point — and rattle off my order without looking at anything: Dixie Cheese, no tomato, half-and-half (half fries, half onion rings), with an iced tea. And when the food comes, I’ll mix my ketchup together with Texas Pete in the little sauce cup they give you.
Simply put, it’s automatic. I’ve ordered it dozens of times before, I’ll order it dozens of times in the future. Hot, tasty and comes in a hurry. Comfort food.
But, when I popped into the landmark greasy spoon last weekend and grabbed a seat next to my nephew, I quickly learned things weren’t as automatic for him.
It was his first time at the Dixie Drive In.
A significant moment for any Lakelands kid, I suppose. Now, will he remember his first visit in the years to come? He might. And he might not. But I certainly will.
I watched him from the corner of my eye as he swiveled on his stool. Right off the top, that’s one thing that separates the Dixie from other places: All of those ancient stools ringing those two green, U-shaped lunch counters. For a kid, sitting at a booth when you go to a restaurant is one thing. But perching up on a stool, swiveling back and forth as you lean against the counter, listening to all of the adults chattering around you? That’s big stuff.
Our waitress came along and went down the line taking orders. Drinks, food, special requests, the whole bit. I noticed Jack eyeing the whole process quite curiously. The reason? He immediately picked up on the fact the waitress wasn’t writing down anything as she was taking everyone’s order, a Dixie tradition. He turned and asked us about why they do things that way, but we didn’t have a good answer for him. Some things in life — especially when it comes to onion rings and cherry Cokes — are just meant to remain a mystery.
When his food came — fries and a corn dog, a classic kid combo — I wondered if this was going to be his traditional, go-to order, or whether it’s just a placeholder for now. And I couldn’t help but wonder, decades down the line, when he’s my age, whether the old restaurant will still be there, with waitresses memorizing orders and cooks slinging Dixie Cheese half-and-halfs. I sure hope so.
Maybe one day my nephew will go there with his own son or nephew and be able to see things once again with fresh eyes.