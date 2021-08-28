I can’t remember the last time I’ve been this ready for a bag of boiled peanuts.
But, my friends, I am beyond simply ready. My soul is prepared.
There are probably more than a few of you who are abundantly aware that the true start of college football — which is to say, the beginning of the “actual” calendar year for many in the South — is just a week away. I say next week marks the “true” start of the college season because that’s when teams in the SEC and ACC, including local favorites such as Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia, officially kick off.
Technically, there are some games this weekend, but those mostly involve teams such as Nebraska, Illinois and Fresno State. And that’s fine. But it’s merely an appetizer before next weekend’s feast. A few hushpuppies before a full-on pig pickin’, if you will.
This year will mark a return to something that at least more closely resembles what we’ve come to know as college football, following last season’s glum, truncated campaign that was heavily tamped down by the global pandemic. To be certain, I expect COVID-19 will impact this coming season as well. In fact, it could be a bumpy ride at times, so prepare for that. But with vaccines readily available — go get yours if you haven’t already, please — the major schools and conferences are set to give it a go.
And so, we cautiously step back into the traditions that bind us together in the fall, and to the music that will play once again. “The mighty sound of the Southeast” and “The song that shakes the Southland,” and all the pageantry that colors the Saturdays of our memories.
College football has never been more accessible to us than it is now. With enormous TV deals for all of the major conferences, and streaming options for all of the smaller ones, you really never have to leave the comfort of your living room to see the games you want to see. If a group of dads from the local Methodist Church is playing a pickup game of flag football on the back field at Piedmont Tech, you can probably find it streaming somewhere.
And hey, I get the allure of the home experience. You can toggle between the games, the line for the bathroom is nonexistent (I hope) and the snacks are a hell of a lot cheaper.
But I’ll always prefer actually being there. It’s everything.
It’s one of the few times you’ll ever be eager to sit in traffic. Literally, you hurry up to sit in traffic. I’ve been going to USC games my whole life, and I can picture the scene now along Bluff Road, inching along in my car as college kids walk past lugging coolers and folded tailgating chairs, their telltale sunglasses hiding eyes that are doubtless evidence of a Friday night spent in Five Points.
It’s the electricity right before kickoff of a big conference game, when the moment you’ve been waiting for all week is about to arrive. That moment when, no matter how good or bad the season has gone up until that point, you give yourself over to “Sandstorm” or “Tiger Rag” and lose your mind with 75,000 people who will be your best friends for the next three and a half hours. It’s funny how conference games have a way of turning small-town tax attorneys into raving lunatics, at least for an evening.
And, there are the boiled peanuts. For years we’ve tailgated on the campus of the Olympia school before Carolina games. It’s got plenty of grass and trees and some good shade, which is important when you’re eating Bojangles chicken and dirty rice. Inevitably, the boiled peanut man will come around, pulling a cart piled high with Ziploc bags full of the Southern delicacies.
You can solve a lot of the world’s problems, standing around a tailgate with your friends, prying open those boiled peanuts and tossing the shells aside. There’s talk of the game, of course, but more importantly there is talk of careers and church and kids and relatives and all the little glue that holds life together.
The world takes a little step forward, right there over that bag of boiled peanuts. The game, after all, is more than just a game.