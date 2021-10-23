It was real. At least it might as well have been.
We’ve all had dreams at night, probably more than a few over time, that are so detailed and so intense that, when you wake up, you lay there for just a moment getting your thoughts together, sleepily trying to process whether it was real or whether you’re still in the safety of your own bed.
Now I’m not talking about the kind of dream where you’re on an alien planet with Bob Barker doing battle with mutant dinosaurs or something like that. Those are the kind of dreams that are the result of a bad jalapeno on the pizza you had for dinner.
No, I’m referring to the kind of dream that takes you to a moment in time, and puts you in a place you know all too well, even if it’s a place that’s now long gone.
I had just such a dream one night this week. And I had to make 100 hamburgers.
In the dream, I was working the grill at McDonald’s, something I did in waking life for a number of years. As I’ve detailed in this column or time or two, I worked my way through high school and college at what was the McDonald’s in Abbeville. It was on S.C. 72, right in front of the Bi-Lo. That McDonald’s has been closed for years now, and they tore the building down. Gone, as if we were never even there. The Bi-Lo is now long closed, too. We spend a lifetime recalling where things used to be.
But in my dream last week, the restaurant was still very much alive, and I was working back in the kitchen when someone came through the drive-thru and ordered 100 hamburgers, six of them with no onions.
All the details were there, as if I were back in that kitchen, live. There was the bread cart at the end of the assembly line, the one with the seedless buns for the hamburgers and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, the sesame seed buns for the quarter pounders, and the three-tiered monster buns for the Big Macs. There was the bun toaster, and the drawers with all of the sandwich wrappers, then the condiment table, and then the warming cabinet where the meat and chicken were staged after they had been cooked.
I haven’t worked there in nearly 20 years, but the setup was right in front of me in my dream, just as it was those years ago. I could walk in right now and make you a hamburger. Mustard, ketchup, onions, pickle, meat. Repeat.
I’m sure many of you have worked a job like that. Maybe in a textile mill. Maybe making pizzas. The kind of gig that, after a while, becomes muscle memory, and you move with your co-workers in an unspoken rhythm that can only come with doing something again and again and again.
Now, unlike in my dream, in real life I never had someone come through the drive-thru and ask for 100 hamburgers in a single order. Sure, we had big crowds at times, sometimes literally buses full of people. (If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, you know there’s nothing quite like the feeling in your stomach when you’re standing up near the front and you see a passenger bus come up the road, then slow and turn in your driveway. All you can do is holler “Bus!” to your co-workers, then start cooking.)
As I made these 100 burgers (six with no onions) in my dream, a long-ago co-worker, Ms. Bonnie, was standing at the end of the assembly line, a brown paper bag in her hand, waiting to bag up the sandwiches, imploring me to hurry up, and no matter what, don’t forget to label the six with no onions.
I never got to see the burgers go out the drive-thru window. I woke up with a start, and spent a couple minutes in that “Wait, was that real?” phase. I put my head back on the pillow, relieved it was only a dream.
But I did have a hankering for a hamburger.