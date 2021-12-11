Sometimes you need confirmation beyond just what you can see with your eyes.
In those instances, you have to break out the evidentiary tools, like a tape measure. Because, at some point, one more pillow is simply a pillow too many.
Those who have been following this weekly column for a number of years, all seven of you, probably recall that I occasionally marvel at some of my wife’s collections of everyday items. She’d tell you they are necessary. I’d say they are ... a lot.
For instance, I’ve made mention in the past of the various bottles of soap, shampoo and other “product” she has in the shower in the master bathroom. I went in there and looked before I started writing this. She currently has 19 bottles in the shower. Yes, 19. One of them is called a “banana+coconut nourishing superfood shampoo.”
Meanwhile, I have one bottle. Shampoo, conditioner and body wash, all in one. You can also use it for pressure washing, fuel injector cleaning, and primer if you need to paint some porch rails.
But shampoo and body wash bottles aren’t my wife’s only area of prodigious collection. She’s also getting close to veering out of control in another area: bedroom pillows.
Simply put, we have an insane amount of pillows on our bed. It wasn’t always this way. Like most folks, we started with just four. The two main pillows you rest your head on each night, plus the two “decorative” pillows for when the bed is made. Seems sensible.
But, through the years, the pillows have multiplied. We went from four to seven, then from seven to 10. And that’s where I thought it had stopped. I thought we had capped things at 10 pillows about two years ago. I mean, really, what more can a person ask for than 10 pillows? (I didn’t ask for 10, but I digress.)
Well, last weekend I walked in from a South Carolina basketball game (it’s always while I’m gone off to a game) to find, yes, even more pillows had been purchased for the bed. We are now up to 13 pillows. I’m telling the truth.
And to answer your question, yes, 13 pillows do take up a significant amount of real estate on the bed. Literally, well more than half of the bed is covered with pillows. In fact, I have the proof.
When the latest round of pillows arrived, I went to the hall closet and dug out the tape measure. You have to keep tools around for these important jobs, you see.
First I measured the mattress. It’s a king-size mattress, and it measured 81 inches in length. Then I measured how far the pillows, when arranged in normal fashion, extended from the head of the bed. That was 51 inches. Meaning, there are only 30 pillow-free inches down at the foot of the bed.
The pillows take up 63% of the bed, by my rudimentary calculations.
A few more pillows and we’ll be able to get the whole bed covered. As it is, there’s just enough room for our 12-pound dog to get up there. Perhaps instead of pillows we can fill that last remaining space at the foot of the bed with shampoo bottles.
Now, I don’t know about you, but when I go to bed at night, I only rest my head on one pillow. Some folks might use two. But what do you do with the other 11 or 12? You toss them on the floor, that’s what. Each night, when it’s time for bed, we clock in and take a shift jettisoning the pillows so we can actually get in bed. I can watch an entire 11 p.m. newscast while getting all the pillows off there.
My daughter has inherited some of this from my wife. Only, my daughter’s thing is not pillows, or shampoo bottles. It’s blankets. She has a blanket obsession.
But that’s a column for another day.