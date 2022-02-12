And you thought the holidays were over.
Well, I guess the “official” holiday season is in the rearview mirror, having ended more than a month ago. But this weekend brings us what has undeniably long been an “unofficial” national holiday. Indeed, Super Bowl Sunday is at hand.
Unless you have been living in a one-room mountain cabin without TV, radio, the internet, newspapers and electricity, you are likely abundantly aware that Super Bowl LVI is set for Sunday, pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium out in Los Angeles. (This marks only the second time ever a team has played in its home stadium in the Super Bowl.) The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, but the pregame show has probably already started.
As for the game itself, I don’t have a dog in the fight, as they say. I had hoped the San Francisco 49ers, for whom University of South Carolina alum Deebo Samuel has emerged as a star, would make the big game, but they came up just short in the NFC championship.
It is interesting that the Bengals, long an NFL doormat, have found their way back to the Super Bowl. Their last trip to the big game was more than 30 years ago, with a team that was memorable to many of a certain age because of running back Ickey Woods and his ubiquitous “Ickey Shuffle” touchdown dance. The Ickey Shuffle was mimicked — badly — in schoolyard and playground football games from coast to coast back then. If you are between 40 and 45 years old, there is a 100 percent chance you have attempted the Ickey Shuffle at some point in your life.
Of course, the game itself is only part of the spectacle. The commercials, the halftime show and the various culinary delights in which many of us partake will also be key aspects of a well-rounded Super Bowl Sunday.
This year we get Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for the halftime show. If you had told a 14-year-old version of me that Dre and Snoop would play the Super Bowl one day, I’d have said you were crazy. And I still don’t envy the poor guy in the NBC control booth who’s going to have his finger hovering over the “censor” button. But time has a way of sanding down the edges. Dre’s heralded album “The Chronic” is now 30 (!!) years old, and Snoop is now a constant TV presence, from Corona commercials to cooking shows with Martha Stewart. Still, I imagine this will be a show that will generate some conversation around the metaphorical water cooler.
As for the commercials, some of them are still pretty amazing, but a lot of the zing has been taken out of them because companies release them early online. I know they are trying to squeeze the most bang for their buck out of them, but it was more fun when there was some suspense. They need to bring back the Bud Bowl. (If you remember the Bud Bowl, you are my people.)
But more than anything, I’m looking forward to gathering with family to watch the big game. For as long as I can remember, I’ve always watched the Super Bowl at my parents’ house, with Rotel dip and other snacks close at hand. But last year was different. If you remember, this time a year ago we were in the midst of a huge COVID-19 surge, and vaccines for the virus had not yet been made available to the wider populace. So, our family decided not to gather for the Super Bowl, out of an abundance of caution.
But a year later, everyone in the family is vaxxed, and the omicron wave appears, thankfully, to be declining. And so we’ll gather again for the game, and we’ll enjoy food and each other’s company. We’ll laugh at the commercials, jam to the halftime show, and my Dad and I will cheer for opposite teams, just to make it a little more fun.
Here’s to the unofficial holiday.