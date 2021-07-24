Sometimes your entire life can turn on a small gesture.
While you might not recognize it immediately, the impact of such a gesture will reveal itself to you over the course of time. If you’re lucky, you’ll have a chance to offer thanks, even if such a display of gratitude seems small in comparison with the favor you were given.
Today I want to say “thank you” to Bill Rogers.
As you might have read in the Index-Journal or another newspaper, Rogers retired Friday from his longtime position as executive director of the South Carolina Press Association. Rogers has been with the press association for 33 years, and last week he was given the Order of the Palmetto, the highest honor a civilian can receive from the state, by Gov. Henry McMaster.
For more than three decades, Rogers has advocated for the newspapers in this state and has pushed for a more open, transparent government. He has always been willing to raise hell for a just cause, and, with his trademark round glasses and impish grin, he comfortably wore the persona of the rascally newspaperman.
I know he’s looking forward to his retirement, and Lord knows he deserves it, but we are going to miss him terribly.
I’m just one of an untold number of journalists who have toiled at South Carolina papers during the time Rogers has been at the press association, but he had a significant impact on my journey, whether he knows it or not.
As some of you might remember, I worked full-time at the Index-Journal from 2004 to 2014. Almost exactly seven years ago, we were living in Greenwood when my wife got a great job opportunity in the Columbia area. It was a big chance she couldn’t pass up, but it meant we needed to move. I had to step out of my full-time gig at the Index and would be looking for another job in journalism. Newspaper positions weren’t then — and still aren’t — easy to come by.
So, I got on the phone with Bill Rogers and Jen Madden, another longtime SCPA mainstay who will succeed Rogers as the association’s co-executive director, and asked for any advice they could offer on newspaper gigs I might pursue. While they said they couldn’t play favorites in terms of Columbia-area papers that had job openings at the time, their guidance in that call was invaluable.
I ended up with interviews at three different papers, and I took a job with Free Times, the venerable, long-running Columbia alt-weekly. It was, for a time, something of a dream job. We had an incredible amount of journalistic freedom, won a ton of awards, got to meet some of the most influential people in the state’s capital and had a ping-pong table right there in the newsroom.
The Free Times office was also, at that point, right next to a fried chicken place called Drake’s that kept me well-fed. I ended up staying in that job for six years until I landed my current gig at The State newspaper.
About a year or so into my tenure at Free Times, we were sitting around the ping-pong table one day editing copy and prepping that week’s newspaper. Somehow the topic of my hiring came up, and it was said that a number of people had applied for the job. I asked Dan Cook, the paper’s editor at the time and now a dear friend, what pushed the needle in my favor.
Dan looked up from his work and said, matter of factly, “I got a phone call from Bill Rogers.”
In a moment of great uncertainty in my life, it turns out a simple, thoughtful gesture from Bill had actually buoyed me and changed the arc of my career. Not a big deal to him — he spent decades advocating for journalists — but a massive thing for me.
So, thank you, Bill. Thank you for all you have done for journalism in South Carolina, and for the people of this state. And thank you for picking up the phone and making a call for someone who needed a new gig.
I hope you sincerely enjoy your well-earned retirement, and that it is brimming with fulfillment and adventure.
And your next burger at Mack’s is on me.