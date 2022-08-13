Technology is your friend. Well, at least until you’ve got every couch cushion, blanket and throw pillow tossed into the center of the floor.
Somewhere along the line, TVs got smart. Which, generally, is a pretty good thing. As you well know, there has been a proliferation of streaming apps in recent years, everything from Netflix to Disney+ to Hulu to HBO Max and beyond. At some point it’s a little much, but it’s good to have choices. At least until you get the bill. (I recently capped myself at six different services. Someone was getting left out. Sorry, Apple TV+. I’ll light a candle for you.)
But as TVs have gotten bigger — I swear some of them are the size of an actual movie screen at this point — their remotes have gotten smaller. I know mileage varies depending on what model you have, but I’m betting you’ve noticed the same.
The main TV at our house operates through a Roku system, and thus requires the use of the dreaded Roku remote. I say “dreaded” because this thing is about the size of a Matchbox car. It looks like someone made a miniature version of a remote control for a kid’s dollhouse. And it is completely necessary to use the television. Sure, there is a larger cable box remote and a DVD player remote hanging around, too. But to use the TV in any way, you first have to put your hands on the Roku remote.
And sometimes it’s just not that easy.
Because of its diminutive size, the Roku remote is easily lost. It finds its way between couch cushions, under blankets, behind pillows. It hides behind magazines and cups, disappears under ottomans.
It’s like trying to find the ring in Lord of the Rings. And yes, after a 45-minute search, 17 cuss words, every member of the family accusing each other of being the one that lost it, and at least one exasperated utterance of “Well it didn’t just disappear!,” sometimes once it is found you just want to chuck the little thing into the fiery chasm of Mount Doom.
At some point I’m tempted to take drastic measures. Maybe I’ll chain the remote to a hubcap, like they used to do with the bathroom key at gas stations. (Yes, children, there once was a time when bathrooms at gas stations were on the outside, and you had to get a key from the clerk to use them. And to keep those keys from getting lost or stolen, they’d attach them to everything from hubcaps to boat oars to keep you from slipping them in your pocket.)
And apparently my family isn’t the only one with Roku remote issues. We have a house down at Edisto Beach, one that we rent out to vacationers all throughout the year. Let me just say that, when different groups of people come through your house every week, household items tend to, uh, walk away from time to time.
Roku remote controls for the TV are among the things that have vanished at the beach place, and my only assumption is that folks have lost theirs back at home and decided to relieve us of ours.
Now, I’ll admit, sometimes losing a Roku remote or some other tiny smart TV remote is a case of user error. You walk in the other room, set the remote down, then forget about it. I may or may not have once set my Roku remote in the refrigerator when I went in to get a snack, only for it to be found an hour and about 75 primal screams later, after turning my house upside down looking for it.
These are the lengths we go to in order to watch “Outer Banks.” Maybe I’ll take some extra steps to prevent losing that little remote, but it is hard to fit a hubcap in the refrigerator.
Chris Trainor is a contributing columnist for the Index-Journal. Contact him at ChrisTrainorSC@yahoo.com. You can follow him on Twitter @ChrisTrainorSC. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.