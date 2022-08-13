Technology is your friend. Well, at least until you’ve got every couch cushion, blanket and throw pillow tossed into the center of the floor.

Somewhere along the line, TVs got smart. Which, generally, is a pretty good thing. As you well know, there has been a proliferation of streaming apps in recent years, everything from Netflix to Disney+ to Hulu to HBO Max and beyond. At some point it’s a little much, but it’s good to have choices. At least until you get the bill. (I recently capped myself at six different services. Someone was getting left out. Sorry, Apple TV+. I’ll light a candle for you.)

