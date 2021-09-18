Rarely had I seen her so incredulous.
One evening recently, my daughter and I were in the living room and I asked her, passively, how her day at school had been. Immediately she perked up.
“Guess what, we watched Indiana Jones in ELA,” she said, referring to her English language arts class. Specifically, the class had apparently watched the rollicking, swashbuckling opening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” which, for my money, is probably the greatest opening — and introduction to a character — in the history of popular film.
I’m sure those of a certain age can picture it in their minds right now, and maybe recall their first time seeing “Raiders.” Harrison Ford as Dr. Indiana Jones, archaeologist and adventurer, with that leather jacket and fedora, a bullwhip coiled on one hip, a pistol holstered on the other. The moment early in the film, where he crouches in that ancient temple, staring at the golden idol, rubbing at his three-day beard as he considers the weight of the treasure and how he might remove it from its pedestal, is simply iconic.
Now, I’m admittedly not sure what the opening scenes of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” had to do with my daughter’s English class. I quizzed her on that, but her answer was fuzzy. Something to do with memoirs, which seems more like an “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” kind of connection to me, but I didn’t press the issue.
I also didn’t begrudge her chance to watch at least some of a movie in class. I can remember those days in school when I’d walk into a classroom and be surprised at the sight of a telltale TV that had been strapped onto a cart and rolled into the room. No smartboards or smart TVs back in those days, just a 150-pound 27-inch Zenith tube television hooked up to a VCR. When you saw that behemoth strapped perilously to the top of a roll cart when you walked into class, you knew you were about to get a little break from regular work that day.
Sometimes there would be an obvious connection to what we were studying and whatever movie we were going to watch. In fifth grade, we read “Where the Red Fern Grows” as a class, then when we had finished the book, our teacher rolled in that big ol’ TV and we watched the movie version. I’m not saying I shed a tear during “Where the Red Fern Grows,” I’m just saying someone must have been chopping onions in the back of the classroom.
But my daughter was troubled by something from the recent “Raiders” viewing in her class. She said that, before her teacher turned on the movie, she asked how many students in the seventh-grade classroom had seen it before.
“Only me and three other kids raised our hands,” my daughter said, her voice dripping with disappointment in her peers.
It floored me that so few had raised their hands. Now, I recognize that “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is a 40-year-old film. I get that. But, come on. The Indy flicks are on TV every other weekend. I don’t know who I’m more disappointed in, these kids or their parents.
I’ve tried to make sure my daughter has a proper movie education. When she was 5, I took her to see the original “Jurassic Park” in the theater when it was re-released in 3D. She’s seen “Jaws” and “Back to the Future” at the drive-in. A couple holiday seasons back we went to see “Gremlins” at the Nickelodeon Theatre on Main Street in Columbia because, inarguably, “Gremlins” is a Christmas movie. (We still crack up at the scene where Billy’s mother just discovered the pods in the attic, then hears something rattling in the kitchen downstairs, right as “Do you hear what I hear…” kicks in on the soundtrack.) On Friday we had plans to go see “Cry Macho” together because I wanted to take her to see a Clint Eastwood movie on the big screen at least one time.
So I guess what I’m saying is, I’m glad there’s at least one English teacher out there trying to give these kids a proper movie education, as unclear as her motivation may have been in showing my daughter’s class “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
And she didn’t even have to roll in the TV on a cart.