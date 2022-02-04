Maybe things would be different if they still had square pizza.
The thought went through my mind on recent early morning, as I was putting together a few items for my daughter’s lunch box. You see, my seventh-grader, Charley, steadfastly refuses to eat the lunch that is served at her middle school. In fact, she has long ago decreed that food served in the school lunchroom is “sus.’
(For those who aren’t raising a pre-teen or teenager, “sus” is short for “suspicious” and is an indispensable tool in the middle school vernacular. From sketchy people to undesirable food to a bad movie to just a random person waiting in line at the coffee shop, anything or anyone could be – and is – labeled “sus.”)
To be certain, my daughter isn’t the only one at her school bringing lunch from home. Most of the kids in her direct friend group take lunch boxes, and when I drop her off in the morning I see lots of kids with their lunch in tow.
Now, when I say “lunch boxes” I’m not talking about the tin or plastic things a lot of us lugged around as kids, with “Masters of the Universe” or “Transformers” splashed on the side. No, these are more like designer handbags. The lunchbox must be versatile with all outfits, fashionable, and tasteful.
I don’t completely know why my girl insists on bringing lunch from home every day. When she was in elementary school, I went to the school to have lunch with her on a handful of special occasions, and found the food served in the cafeteria to be light years beyond what we had when I was a kid, which was approximately 600 years ago.
Don’t get me wrong, there was some decent lunchroom fare when I was a youngster. It was a special day at Abbeville’s Greenville Street Elementary School whenever we had “Bertha’s fried chicken.” (Bertha was a longtime cook in the cafeteria.) And of course, there was that lunchroom staple of yesteryear: Square pizza.
I have no idea why schools served pizza in square slices (or why it always seemed to come with a side of corn, but that’s another column), rather than in the traditional, quasi-triangular form. I’m guessing it had something to do with being able to maximize the amount of slices you were able to serve to hundreds of kids. Either way, one thing is undeniably true: Generation X was built on square pizza.
Of course, not all was rosy in those long ago school lunches. There were those dreaded days when the entree was tuna on a small bed of lettuce. I chuckle even thinking about it. That had to be an end-of-the-month, last resort. I can hear the discussion now. “So, what are we going to serve these kids tomorrow? Delivery truck doesn’t come until Monday.” “Um, how about tuna on lettuce?”
While school lunches have come a long way since then, my daughter still spurns them in favor of taking her own. Now, she prefers my wife to prepare her lunch box for her, rather than me.
My wife will make her pasta and add all kinds of little sides and bits of flair in there. She basically makes her a mobile charcuterie board. I’m surprised she doesn’t include a couple candles and a folded tablecloth in the lunch box.
My preparations are a bit more…spare. A peanut butter and jelly sandwich. An apple or an orange. A couple bags of Goldfish, maybe another snack or two. And a Capri Sun, of course.
A thousand years from now, when all of civilization has been reduced to a pile of rubble, Capri Sun will still be with us. And it would probably pair well with a square slice of pizza.