They call him Rascal for a reason, I suppose.
Those who have been following this column for a little while might recall that I now inhabit an existence that includes horses. Horse posters. Horse video games. Breyer model horses.
And, indeed, actual horses.
My daughter Charley has, for some time now, had an ever-burgeoning love for horses. It started a couple years back, when she would visit a friend’s farm and take beginner riding lessons. It was a good start, but I didn’t think it would go much further than that.
I was foolish.
Then things started ramping up a bit. About a year into her occasional beginner lessons, she wanted to get into more advanced instruction. So we reached out to a family friend whose daughter had long been an equestrian and set up some lessons with her. Now, this farm was about 45 minutes from our house, quite a time commitment, and I assumed the grind would wear her down and she’d get tired of it.
Again, I was foolish.
Eventually, she wanted to get into horse shows. So, we found a barn and a coach closer to home, and jumped all the way into things. Now she’s getting lessons a couple times a week, and spends hours out at the barn even when she’s not taking lessons. She helps feed all the horses, cleans stalls, helps paint the rails used for jumping, the whole bit. There are a number of other girls who also train at the barn, and they travel to shows in Aiken and Camden and elsewhere one weekend each month. They are a little team. I call them the Cobra Kais.
While we have, to this point, avoided purchasing a horse — I’m maintaining that it’s against our neighborhood homeowners association bylaws — there is one my daughter rides regularly out at the barn. The horse is more than 20 years old and her name is Keros, and she’s the perfect horse for Charley while she’s learning the equestrian ropes. Keros never gets too excited, she takes commands without any issues and she’s never bucked and thrown Charley off her back.
But, every once in a while, Charley rides another horse. And his name is Rascal.
Rascal is a little white and gray pony, and let me assure you he’s aptly named. He’s got a bushy pompadour of a mane that sort of reminds me of David Bowie circa “Labyrinth.” When you call his name he kind of turns his head to the side and looks at you with curiosity, sort of like how Michael Myers looks at his victims in “Halloween.”
And it was, of course, Rascal that recently sent Charley flying for her first tumble off a horse. I actually wasn’t present for the occasion, but I did see a video, as my wife was recording with her iPhone at the time.
Charley was going through a normal ride, with all the requisite jumps and lead changes that come with it, when Racal suddenly made a wide turn, rocked back and took off like a rocket. He was at a full gallop, like you’d see in the old cowboy movies. Charley tried to stop him, but he refused to be stopped. That’s why they call him a Rascal, I guess. He was on a high-speed run, headed for some nearby woods. Heck, he might have been headed for Gilbert.
That’s all I saw on the video, as my wife dropped the phone and took off running after them. Charley was eventually thrown off, and thankfully was uninjured in the fall. A few scrapes, nothing serious. It certainly could have been worse, but as it is, she’s all in one piece, and has a story to tell. And, most importantly, she got right back up and has continued to ride.
Riding is, as it turns out, a lot like life itself. Every once in a while things get turbulent and you get knocked down. The key is to dust yourself off and keep going.
Even if it means getting back on a pony named Rascal who looks like David Bowie.