There was a brief moment of panic when I opened my eyes one morning this week, as I saw the bedroom awash in what seemed like a full morning light.
I thought, for a moment, I had overslept. It’s amazing how many things can run through your mind in just a few seconds. “Did I forget to set my alarm?” “Did I set it for p.m. instead of a.m.?” “Did I sleep right through my daily newsroom morning Zoom meeting?”
But as I reached over and grabbed my phone to glance at the time, I saw that I had not overslept. In fact, my alarm wasn’t even set to go off for another 20 minutes. I sat up in bed and swung my feet to the floor, then shuffled over to the sliding glass door that led out to a little balcony.
I stepped out there and saw the early South Carolina sun slashing across a sparkling inlet, and a pelican gliding above the water. A colorful boat with a green alligator painted on the side raced past, followed quickly by another boat. Both vessels were packed with passengers, and it looked as if a day of fishing — or at least a day of beer drinking and telling lies about past fishing trips — was just getting going for them.
We were at the beach — in Murrells Inlet, to be precise, crashing at a friend’s house — and at that moment, I was reminded that nearly everything is just a little bit better at the beach. Even waking up 20 minutes before your alarm goes off.
Indeed, June has arrived, school is out, and many people — folks from here and folks from parts unknown — are beginning to make treks to the South Carolina coast. From golf enclaves like Hilton Head to the barrier islands near Charleston all the way up to the neon glow of Myrtle Beach, families and friends will come, chasing new adventures that will become cherished memories, looking for a few days to recharge their batteries, and hoping the wait isn’t too long at the Olympic Flame Pancake House.
I’m betting this will be a particularly busy, joyous summer along the Palmetto State’s coast. After more than a year of pandemic-related precautions, and with coronavirus numbers ebbing and vaccine numbers flowing like the ocean itself, it seems like the public has a pulsating desire to embrace all the things they’ve long loved. Let’s be real: There was a lot of stuff we took for granted, and we’re realizing that now.
And everything has always been better at the beach.
Take Krispy Kreme doughnuts for example. In other parts of the state — in Greenville or Columbia or elsewhere — a doughnut is just a doughnut. But down at the coast, when the red “Hot Now” light is on, Krispy Kremes take on a sort of magical property. People will queue up for them as if they have a chance at a guaranteed winning lottery ticket. Someone said calories don’t count at the beach and, as I wash down a couple hot Krispy Kremes with an ice-cold chocolate milk, I certainly hope that’s true.
In other places, a T-shirt shop is just a T-shirt shop. But at the beach — when you step into a Wings or Eagles — suddenly trinkets become treasures. All those rubber sharks and hermit crabs with Spongebob painted on their shells, and scratchy beach towels with Budweiser’s name splashed across them. Those kinds of places always seem to have the air conditioners cranked up to 11 and The Wave 104.1 FM playing on the house stereo.
And even trashy paperback mystery novels are better at the beach. I’m convinced that part of the reason James Patterson has become a very, very wealthy man is because people read his novels at the beach. Those books are decent enough when you read them elsewhere. But when you are posted up in a tailgating chair under a beach umbrella in the late afternoon, with a cold drink in the cupholder and the waves rhythmically crashing against the nearby shoreline, they turn into mini-masterpieces. Page-turners that you don’t want to put down, at least until the sun starts to fade.
Summer is here. I hope you can get back to the beach.