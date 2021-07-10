What a difference a year can make.
It’s a thought that went through my mind last weekend, as a hot summer day began its turn to night in the nation’s capital. I turned and looked around me, and there were waves of people as far as I could see, from the U.S. Capitol building stretching all the way down toward the Lincoln Memorial.
Families were relaxing on picnic blankets spread out on the emerald green grass of the National Mall, with kids wrestling and playing and dogs looking on curiously. A group of twentysomethings in American flag sunglasses and red, white and blue tank tops squeezed in around a remote TV station outpost, cheering and mugging for the camera as it swept over the crowd.
Lines stretched 100 deep at food trucks as folks queued up for sandwiches or ice cream. Few seemed bothered by the wait. Frisbees were being tossed, selfies were being taken, and singing and dancing were breaking out in little pockets across the great lawn, as buskers churned out everything from Hindu hymns to Jimmy Buffett covers. There was one guy who absolutely butchered Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” but I’ll forgive him because everyone was in such a good mood.
I saw a father and daughter throwing baseball in the grass over by the Smithsonian Castle, people on rented electric scooters who had no business trying to ride such devices, and vendors on 14th Street bellowing their pitches for “Ice cold waters!” and “Gatorade!” And the idea the drinks were “ice cold” wasn’t just a come on: I could see the icy fog rising out of the top of their open coolers on a warm summer evening.
And as the sun finally disappeared past the horizon, the gathered masses — a diverse tapestry of many races, colors and creeds — turned our eyes upward, and watched as the sky exploded into a rainbow of colors in a thunderous fireworks show that lasted nearly 20 minutes.
It was the Fourth of July in Washington, D.C., and the nation’s capital was once again in the mood to party.
Indeed, our family made a run to D.C. for the weekend of the Fourth. It was one of those trips that came about suddenly. We read a news article that said, after more than a year of strict COVID precautions, Washington was ready to roll out the welcome mat for summer visitors. So we booked a last minute flight and a hotel room and headed up there.
What we found in Washington were citizens aching for a normal summer family field trip. It was my daughter’s first visit to the nation’s capital, and we ran the tourist playbook to near perfection.
We went to the Lincoln Memorial and the World War II Memorial and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial (“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope”). We saw the house where Abraham Lincoln died, across the street from where he was shot at Ford’s Theatre, and walked up President’s Park and took pictures in front of the White House.
We ate tacos and cheesesteaks from food trucks, and my daughter couldn’t pass an ice cream cart without pining for a popsicle. We took Ubers here and there and rode the Metro subway (I think the escalator into the Woodley Park station goes all the way down to the center of the earth) and walked until we just about gave out. The pedometer on my wife’s watch clocked us at 28,000 steps on one single day.
We went to the International Spy Museum (really cool if you ever get the chance) and sat on a dock down at the wharf and watched the boats zipping along the Washington Channel on a holiday weekend. We knocked around in Chinatown and ate too much rigatoni at Carmine’s and got caught in the rain trying to walk to the Jefferson Memorial at night.
And, yes, we watched that fireworks show on July 4, crammed onto the lawn of the Mall as the color-splashed mortars exploded over the Washington Monument. It was a welcome moment a year after the Fourth of July was muted by the pandemic.
It felt good to be together again.