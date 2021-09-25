There’s a distinct feeling you get when you unexpectedly spot a piece of your past. Even if it’s just a small piece, and only for a moment.
I caught that feeling one night this week, as I was driving to a going away party for one of my co-workers from The State paper in Columbia. She recently landed a job at a major metropolitan newspaper on the other side of the country, so she’s got to fly. That’s the business.
The party was set for the lawn of a local brewery on Shop Road in Columbia, which isn’t far from Williams-Brice Stadium, where the University of South Carolina plays football.
I’m sure more than a few of you have spent time around or in Williams-Brice on those few, treasured Saturdays in the fall, and know what a scene it can be. Cars choking Bluff Road and Assembly Street. Fight songs and rap music blaring from speakers of cars parked along every available piece of real estate. The air thick with the smell of grill smoke and fried chicken and bourbon. The shrill whistle from highway patrolmen cutting through the din as they manage traffic and pedestrians in the major intersections, watching carefully for major infractions but looking the other way when a group of frat boys — or long ago frat boys — comes boisterously walking by violating every open container law on the books.
It is, for several hours on each of those seven days in the fall, essentially madness. It’s barely controlled chaos as 70,000 or more people — as many people as live in all of Greenwood County, for reference — descend upon one little spot in the world, like ants crawling on a mound.
However, when you drive around the area of the stadium in the evening of any of the other 358 days of the year, it’s an odd sensation. Like being in a town where everyone has picked up and left. Or like being at school on a Saturday morning. The place is the same, but the environment, and the feeling is far different.
As I was driving up Shop Road this week headed to that going-away party, I glanced off to my right and spotted a fenced-in parking lot, with rows and rows of vacant spaces, with big, empty trash cans at the end of each row, and a brick venue building set off to the side. With the University of Kentucky headed to town to play the Gamecocks this weekend, it was the quiet before the storm.
The name of the parking lot is Cocks Corner, the kind of place where people can buy or lease their own parking space for games. And it was the first place I ever went tailgating, decades ago.
I was 9 years old. Fall of 1987. The Gamecocks were in the middle of what would be a stellar season, and were set to play the East Carolina Pirates on an October afternoon. I was in third grade and was just becoming aware of what a big deal college football is in the South. I can’t remember exactly how it came to pass, but on that Saturday my Uncle Dave asked me to go to the USC game with him.
My Uncle Dave was, and remains, a character — he’s the unclest of uncles — and I was thrilled to be able to go to a Gamecocks game with him. But we had to get there several hours early, he said, to tailgate.
As a third-grader, I was unfamiliar with the concept of tailgating. But I would get a crash course that day, as we were bound for a tailgate party at Cocks Corner.
It was sensory overload for a young Carolina fan. There was a live band playing, tables upon tables piled high with food and libations, and people decked out in garnet and black as far as my young eyes could see. It was also the first time I’d seen grown folks do things like jump up in the bed of a pickup truck and crow like a rooster. I don’t remember much about the game itself that day, except that USC won and my uncle put me in a bear hug after the Gamecocks got an interception.
Needless to say, I was hooked. Hooked for life. I’ve since spent a considerable part of my existence following Gamecocks all over this country. They’ll break your heart often, and lift your spirits occasionally, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
All of that flashed through my mind as I recently drove past an empty Cocks Corner on a random weeknight. I thought about my Uncle Dave and that long ago tailgate party, and all the water that’s passed under the bridge in the decades since.
Some things are never lost.