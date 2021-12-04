At the first one, there were tape singles.
A quarter century ago, a handful of friends and I had a little Christmas party — really just a few teenage guys swapping gifts and watching the Tupac Shakur movie “Juice.” It was so long ago that I remember some of the gifts that were exchanged were cassette tape singles.
I know I’m probably speaking a foreign language to younger readers who can access all of the world’s music on Spotify or other such services. But believe it or not, youngsters, popular music used to be sold on cassette tapes. We actually had to go to a store and pick up physical tapes and buy them. Crazy, right?
Anyway, you could buy entire albums, of course, but for a couple bucks you could also get singles, which typically only had two songs on them. A given artist’s latest hit song would be on the “A” side and a lesser-known track was on the “B” side.
So that’s how long my friends and I have been having an annual Christmas gathering. It’s stretched from the tape single era to the Spotify era, and let me assure you, there’s been a lot of water that’s passed under the bridge since then.
It’s a yearly party that has been steadfast. We’ve never missed a year, except for, of course, 2020. The first year of the pandemic, the one that canceled everything.
So many people have subsequently spent 2021 being very intentional about rekindling the traditions and hallmarks that were lost the year before. Sometimes it feels like, if we aren’t direct in our efforts to keep those traditions going, the bonds that hold us together are in danger of becoming frayed.
But this weekend, my buddies and I will gather once again for a Christmas get-together and marvel at just how much has changed and find comfort in the things that haven’t.
What started as a small handful of guys trading tape singles has now become a full house party, with wives and children added along the way. We have 15 children collectively, in fact, enough that I’ve rented one of those big jumping houses for the party. Better that the kids bounce out there rather than bouncing off the walls inside the house. We’ve gone from watching the Tupac movie “Juice” at our first party to handing out juice boxes in 2021.
To be sure, everything hasn’t been gumdrops and lollipops along the way. That’s the case in every friend group. We go through life in seasons, and some seasons are kinder than others. Some of us have had grandparents or parents who have passed on. There have been job losses and divorce and some medical challenges. And we’re all Gamecock fans, so that’s not good for the heart, either.
But through it all, we’re still standing. Matthew, Justin, Brant, Jeremy H., Michael, Iceman and Chris. And, truly, we’ve had far more blessings than setbacks through the years. Life takes all of us different directions, but we know we can always come home for the holidays.
And so we’ll gather again this weekend. We’ll catch up on jobs and families. There will be jokes and stories, some new ones and mostly old ones, the kind of tales that get embellished and fine tuned a little more each year. There will be food and drink and the kids will run wild, and we’ll all keep one eye on the bounce house, just in case one of the little ones goes flying.
Through all of life’s turns and twists, the Christmas party rolls on. But I don’t think there will be any tape singles this time.