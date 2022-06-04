It’s good to be back on the road with a predictable schedule. We are officially back at it. I love discovering more of what the Carolinas so graciously have to offer for our residents and our many guests.
We recently visited the annual Mt. Olive Pickle Festival in Mt. Olive, North Carolina. This was a big year for the event organizers and the attendees. A notable record of 50,000 people made their way to Mt. Olive, which has a population of 4,198 residents, according to 2020 records.
Pickle eaters of all sorts were in attendance. The good people at the Mt. Olive Pickle Co. shared free pickles with attendees. Imagine, if you will, two box trucks filled with pickles of all sorts being given out one pickle at a time to everyone who wanted them.
The lines were long, and we may have witnessed a record-breaking event with the largest gathering of people eating pickles who had pickle juice trailing off their happy chins.
One attendee commented, “I’m not sure it’s legal to have this much fun.”
At noon there was a gathering of eager pickle-eating competitors who were all seeking the title of first place pickle eating contest winner. Each contestant had a platter of 20 of the largest dill pickles produced by Mt. Olive Pickle Co. You know, the big ones that are packed in the gallon jars.
The clock was set for five minutes and the person to eat the most giant dill pickles in that time would be celebrated as the first place winner. The competition attracted an enthusiastic crowd.
Our cameras were rolling and many spectators with phone cameras in hand were documenting the moment. We were all after the same thing.
Who’s going to win? It was obvious from the start that a few pickle eaters were nonaggressive and far too casual to win; however, there were a few who were very aggressive. With only five minutes to win the tension was high and the countdown would soon start.
Five, four, three, two, one. Stop, put your pickles down! And just like that it was over.
It was then time for the judges to rule. In the women’s category, first place went to Elizabeth Cline who consumed 10 pickles and second place went to Joelle Gotwals, who consumed eight pickles.
In the men’s category there was a tie between Wayne L. and Carter Alford, who consumed eight pickles each.
It was then time for Ollie to compete in the mascot race. If you have not had the opportunity to witness Ollie Q. Cumber compete it might be helpful to know that he has short legs, which makes running a challenge.
Adoring fans lined the course and cheered for their favorites. Ollie was not lacking in fans and while he did not win (Ollie has never won a race) he was certainly cheered and celebrated.
We were then off to find the pickle packing challenge. How many cucumbers can you pack in a gallon jar in a fixed time was the challenge, and it was taken on by many. I’m not sure why it was so captivating, but it was.
Pickle train anyone? At the N.C. Pickle Festival, you can line up for your turn in a pickle barrel. There are some things you just can’t do everywhere.
We worked all day and were grateful for access to the Hospitality Room which provided a space for our crew to take a break and go over our next plan of attack. We enjoyed a delightful spread of food which heavily featured more pickles, as well as pickled okra and pickled salsa, which was delightful.
This is just a few of the highlights of our great adventure. There was great music, rides and all sorts of things to fill the day. It’s hard to imagine how anyone could be bored at this festival, that is unless you don’t like pickles.
If you are a fan of pickles and good fun, adding one of the biggest pickle festivals in the world to your travel schedule might be a great idea. We certainly enjoyed the experience and will likely do it again.
You can send your story ideas to Storyideas@lifeinthecarolinas.com and learn more about the show at lifeinthecarolinas.com