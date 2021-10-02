A Greenwood woman’s need for a kidney is being taken to the streets of Boston.
Amanda Platt Burns has stage five kidney disease and is on the list for a kidney transplant. Next Monday, her colleague Todd Gambill will broadcast her need for a kidney on the back of his shirt while running the Boston Marathon.
Burns’ father died almost eight years ago at age 57 from kidney disease. At the time, her family was told it wasn’t hereditary. Fast forward a few years, Burns is engaged and her then-fiancé, now husband, Robert suggested they visit the doctor before they marry. She went in for a physical and found out she had kidney disease.
She started seeing a nephrologist and got on a transplant list with the United Network for Organ Sharing.
Burns, 40, is associate director for out-of-state and online programs in admissions at Lander University.
“They say people come into your life for all kinds of different reasons,” Burns said.
That’s because after her diagnosis, she told her supervisor at Lander, who said “well you know that Todd had a transplant.”
Gambill, Lander’s vice president for enrollment and access management, received a kidney from his best friend, who he didn’t know was the donor until the day of the surgery, a little more than five years ago.
“He was the first person I went to and said ‘I need to know what I’m supposed to do and I’m scared and this is what’s going on,’” Burns remembered.
“I’m doing amazing,” Gambill said about his transplant, as evidenced by the fact he qualified for the Boston Marathon. He ran a few marathons before his kidney issues advanced to where he couldn’t.
“It was amazing how much better I felt very soon after my surgery, so I started walking, then jogging and running and I ran my first marathon after the surgery about 13 months after my transplant,” said. He’s run five or six marathons since the surgery.
”He texted me last week and was like ‘Hey do you have a second?’ and prefaced it with ‘You can totally say no,’ and as soon as he was done kind of telling me his idea, there was no way I was going to say no,” Burns said.
When he runs the marathon on Oct. 11, Gambill is going to wear a shirt reading “My friend Amanda Burns needs your spare kidney!” with a phone number for Medical University of South Carolina’s transplant center.
She said the gesture is one of the kindest things anyone’s offered to do for her. “It means the world to me that he is even just going to put my name on his back while he runs.”
Gambill said he thought it would be a fun way to generate interest from people who may be willing to step up and make a difference in someone’s life.
“I like to tell people I suspect for all of us there comes that moment on our death bed 50 years from now when we say ‘I wonder if I made a difference in somebody’s life?’” Gambill said.
About his friend Josh who donated him his kidney, he said he “doesn’t have to wonder very long when he gets there.”
Burns said there are good days and bad days.
“My husband is my No. 1 day-to-day supporter, he’s fantastic,” she said. Her family is great, and it helps to be able to see her “Lander family,” too.
Since her diagnosis, she’s received texts from people checking in, and care packages – what she described as an overwhelming surge of love, empathy and compassion.
Gambill pointed out that Burns isn’t the only person in the community in need of a kidney. It takes a special person to be a live donor, he said, but there are also people waiting for organs from cadaver donors.
“The simple thing of putting that you want to be a donor on your driver’s license could be a lifesaver for somebody that is on a waitlist,” Burns said.
As of Friday, there are 64,031 active waiting list candidates for organ transplants, according to UNOS.
For those interested, the MUSC number on Gambill's shirt is 843-792-5097.