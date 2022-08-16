Planning Greenwood’s future is what brought Carol Coleman home.
A Greenwood native, Coleman was hired and officially started as planning director in the joint city-county planning department. She was hired to fill the role left by longtime local planner Phil Lindler, who had nearly three decades of service in local government when he retired in late June.
Coleman last worked in Greenwood in the 1990s, when she worked in solid waste management. She also worked with the planning department during the 2000 census. She was getting ready to go to law school when the planning director then convinced her to pursue a career in planning.
Coleman attended Clemson University and graduated with a master’s in city and regional planning. She went on to work in Georgetown’s planning department before spending a decade as Horry County’s deputy director of planning. She ran planning in Myrtle Beach for five years, where she helped guide the redevelopment of an Air Force base as well as work on part of the East Coast Greenway.
“I feel like when I went off to grad school, the light switch came on,” Coleman said. “This was a really good way to help my community.”
Now 58, Coleman decided to come back to Greenwood when Lindler reached out to tell her he was retiring. After mulling it over, she applied at the last minute and got the job. Her first day was Wednesday.
The planning department handles the long-term view of Greenwood’s future, County Manager Toby Chappell said. Having a local in that position is a boon, he said.
Planning departments handle issues of land usage, drafting the local comprehensive plan and property zoning, among other matters. For Coleman, the mountains of information planning staff sometimes have to sift through should be digestible when shared with residents.
“It’s always been paramount to me that people know what’s going on,” she said.
In one coastal community she worked in, she made a point of going door to door with her staff to inform people living in rental properties of an expansion to a nearby industry. That industry wasn’t required to inform those residents since they didn’t own the property they lived in, but Coleman said every resident should have their voice heard when it comes to development in their community.
New development might increase a tax base, create jobs or promise a certain dollar investment, but she said the planning department is there to review a developer’s plans and make sure they’re in the community’s best interests.
“For most people, their home is the biggest investment they’ll ever make,” she said. “I’m moving back into a house that’s been in my family for generations. ... This is something people are really passionate about, when you consider the majority of people who own a home take on a 30-year mortgage.”
Having worked in coastal communities during the building boom of the 2000s, Coleman hopes her experiences helping shape development there will help Greenwood’s city and county governments make informed decisions about local development.
“Where does it make sense to encourage growth,” Coleman asked. “If people are going to come to Greenwood, where to?”
The main thing that drives development is the presence of water and sewer, and she said Greenwood Metropolitan District appears to have done good work expanding service. Besides new development, she said communities such as Greenwood often seek to encourage revitalizing areas that have faced downturn or have become run down over the years.
“Part of the reason why downtown was so depressed for so long here was because they built a mall,” she said. “Well, what’s in trouble now? The mall.”
She praised reuse of older buildings, such as the old Greenwood High School building being turned into Greenwood High Apartments or the revitalization of Maxwell Avenue. But she said planning is also a department that can be a voice for neighbors who have concerns about a development, and can push developers to change designs and plans to suit what a community actually wants to see built around them.
“I’ve been fortunate, I’ve been in a lot of places around the world and I’ve seen things that were amazing examples of growth. I’ve also seen things that were just horrendous,” she said. “What I want to be is a conduit between the people who live here — live, work and play — and the decision makers.”