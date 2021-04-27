Two familiar residential developments are on the agenda for tonight’s City/County Planning Commission meeting.
Mark III Properties, a Spartanburg developer, is requesting two properties to be rezoned to MPR, master-planned residential, from residential and commercial zoning.
The developer is seeking to rezone more than 87 acres, at 1807 Cokesbury Road near Northside Drive, from R-1 — the lowest density single-family residential zoning classification — to MPR. Previously, the developer requested to have the property rezoned to R-3, a zone that will allow more units per acre. The planning commission unanimously recommended denial of the request at its November meeting after area residents spoke against the project more than 300 residents signed petitions opposing the rezoning.
Seven Oaks, the development’s tentative name, will not exceed 188 lots built over the course of three phases. The developer intends to use Greenwood CPW’s existing services in the area and boasts about 40 acres of common area “to preserve existing vegetation/trees around the perimeter line,” a development narrative on the project said.
The developer is also seeking to have five-foot minimum side setbacks because of the “extreme conditions of the site,” the narrative said. The wetlands on the property prevent nearly 47% of it from being developed and is a reason the developer is seeking the smaller setback standard. The project is expected to take between three and five years to complete.
Because Mark III is seeking to have the property annexed into the City of Greenwood, the final decision on the zoning change will go to Greenwood City Council. The annexation and rezoning will likely appear on the council’s agenda together similar to the proposed housing development by Todd Bailey on Calhoun Road. Annexation and rezoning of that project was approved on first reading after council heard the position of area residents on the project.
Mark III’s other request is to rezone nearly 80 acres at 1400 Florida Ave. and Elementary Avenue from general commercial and R-3, single-family residential, to MPR. The developer has twice requested the property be rezoned but withdrew both requests before the planning commission meeting.
Last month, Greenwood City Council voted unanimously to annex the property into the city after John Beeson, founder of Mark III, purchased the property from TD Bank for $325,000.
Mark III’s application said the MPR is “better suited for the patio home-type development” the developer is proposing. The developer’s early application said the overall density would not exceed 268 lots and the use of master-planned residential would allow “more economical and efficient use of the property.”
However, the property contains a number of protected wetlands which has reduced the number of lots the developer can place on the property to less than 100, according to a presentation of the project by planning staff earlier this month.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Greenwood County Library.