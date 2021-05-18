Frustration was displayed on the faces of residents of subdivisions near Greenwood High School after Greenwood City Council voted 6-1 to annex and rezone “Seven Oaks” — a housing development between Northside Drive and Cokesbury Road after a public hearing on first reading Monday. Councilwoman Betty Boles voted against the motion.
“I feel like I am coming before you and you have already made up your mind,” Anne Hancock, president of the Milford Manor HOA, said.
The property developer, Mark III Properties, has tried several times to gain approval for its rezoning of more than 87-acre property but has been met with opposition each time. Monday night was no different.
“This is a high-density subdivision in my opinion,” said Steve Salsbury, a resident of Milford Manor.
The plan calls for 188 homes to be built on the property — 40 fewer than was originally proposed. Hancock had a problem with the number of homes.
She referenced being quoted in the Index-Journal about the property being in her backyard.
“That’s not my concern about it,” Hancock said. “It is the number of homes.”
Mayor Brandon Smith said under the property’s current zoning in the county would allow the developer to build 140 homes without seeking any type of rezoning.
“What we are talking about is an additional 48 homes,” Smith said.
The development received support from two well-known Greenwood residents.
“We need to do this because it is holding us back on many fronts,” Jim Medford, chairman of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Taskforce, said.
Medford was joined by Travis Dover, vice president of operations at Lonza. Medford said one of the top three issues facing Greenwood’s industries is housing for its workforce.
“We have to figure this out,” Medford said.
Paul Harrison, an engineer with Bluewater Civil Design, spoke on behalf of Mark III.
“We will make sure we address any concerns council has,” Harrison said.
Harrison said the entrance to the subdivision on Northside Drive could be converted to an emergency access that would only be used for emergency vehicles after concerns were raised about the proximity of the access to the home at 107 Northside Drive.
“This is the one thing that bothers me the most,” Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass said.
If that entrance is solely for emergency vehicles, the residents of the development would only be able to access their homes at the Cokesbury Road entrance.
Council placed several stipulations on its first reading to allow the developer to address some of the issues related to the landscaping plan and the Northside Drive entrance.
Last month, the planning commission heard the request to rezone the property to master-planned residential, a newer zone classification that requires the developer to present its full plan to develop the property and is bound to that plan if approved, with few exceptions.
After receiving more than 360 petition signatures and several residents speaking against the development, the planning commission voted to recommend denying the rezoning.
The annexation of the Cokesbury property was more complicated than some annexations in the past. Council had to vote on annexing five properties to connect the development with the city’s limits. First, council members voted to annex 0.12 acres at 1511 Montague Ave. Extension before voting to annex four parcels owned by Greenwood CPW. Council then voted to annex and rezone the housing development’s property.
Council also voted to rezone nearly 80 acres at 1400 Florida Ave. for another development by Mark III. The developer also sought the MPR zoning for the property which is slated to be the site for 96 homes. Mark III had intended to place 260 units on the property but the discovery of extensive wetlands forced the project to be cut down to less than 100 units.
After spending nearly 30 minutes behind closed doors discussing a contractual matter regarding city property on Griffin Avenue before the regular meeting, council voted in favor of an ordinance allowing a lease agreement between the city and D.J. Swearinger. Swearinger recently purchased the property where the R.L. Stevens Recreation Center — known as the Seaboard Rec —sits in order to build a community center.
The Seaboard Rec building has been vacant since Greenwood County Council voted to give the property to the Rev. Darlene Saxon to develop it more than a decade ago. The county closed the recreation center after the property became too expensive to keep up.