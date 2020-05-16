Cokesbury College, an historic site on the National Register, will offer a free tour for visitors from 2-5 p.m. Sunday (canceled in the event of rain).
The college is located off Highway 246 in Hodges.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.