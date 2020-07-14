In a time when many are pinching pennies, some stores nationwide don't have pennies to pinch because of a national coin shortage.
At a number of businesses in the Greenwood area, printed-out notes inform customers that store employees might not be able to provide exact change. The shortage was first announced by the Federal Reserve in a news release June 11, which said COVID-19 had disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation of coins.
Countbyank Communications Director Jamie Compton said the bank's first indication of this was a Federal Reserve notice a few days after the news release, which had some basic information about the shortage.
"Our goal was really just to notify our financial centers right away and communicate it with customers," she said. "Our interpretation of it is that people haven't really been out and about spending cash and of course coins the way they normally would. That's not said in the notice, but our interpretation is that the normal flow would replenish the supply of coins to banks and the Federal Reserve, but since people haven't been as active we're seeing this shortage."
Now, despite high infection rates, people are getting back out and businesses are opening up. Compton said that should ease the flow of coins back up, and there's a possibility the coin shortage will be over before the pandemic is.
The average customer won't see much of an impact unless they're doing business in cash and want exact change. The 7-Eleven at 100 E. Greenwood St., Abbeville had a sign taped to the plastic partition at the registers informing customers of the shortage and explaining that exact change might not be possible.
Store Manager Zack Qadeeri said it's been an inconvenience because some customers do demand exact change. He said when people get upset, he's just offered them whatever increment of change is available in the hopes they'll be understanding.
Mike Wideman, store manager at the Food Lion at 1605 SC-72 E. said the clerks have been asking anyone paying in cash to provide exact change themselves if possible. He said the shortage hasn't proven to be much of a problem, but the store is trying to stay in front of the shortage.
"Honestly, who would have expected it," he said, surprised, "with all the coins I collect every day and people using the Cointar machines to cash them in."
Wideman said he had read online that the U.S. Mint had stopped producing coins to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but admitted he didn't know if that was the case. According to the Federal Reserve, the agency is actually working with the Mint to maximize coin production capacity, along with several other efforts to combat the shortage.
"Although the Federal Reserve is confident that the coin inventory issues will resolve once the economy opens more broadly and the coin supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns, we recognize that these measures alone will not be enough to resolve near-term issues," the release said.
Part of the effort, the release continued, was that on June 15 the reserve put order limits on coin denominations based on historical order volume.
But while businesses and banks work to manage the situation, customers can consider telling clerks to "keep the change."