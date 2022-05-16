Ethel Smith isn’t ready to forget her son, the late Cody Hawkins.
Others are making sure no one will. Several people converged outside Rookies Sports Bar on Saturday for a blood drive in honor and memory of the young man who was killed three years ago in an unsolved drive-by shooting.
Organizer Shanna Childs hoped for up to 20 donors at the event. As of 2 p.m., 15 people had donated. Cody was her godson. He was 25 years old.
“We still haven’t gotten any justice,” she said. Later, during a short speech, Childs said, “justice for Cody isn’t a matter of if; it’s when.”
“If you know something, say something,” which Childs explained is the motto for the drive. Organizers have worked with law enforcement to develop leads.
Cody was a laidback young man, she said. He loved basketball, his family and his 1-year-old son.
“You never think it will be you to answer that call,” she said. “We pray that no other mother will get a phone call that her son has been killed.”
Previously, the drive had been held Uptown, near the fountain. Organizers opted to return it to Pearl Street, near where Cody was killed. Childs said she hopes to make the drive a communitywide event.
Music was provided by D.J. Nafi Da God, with gospel rap by Justice Richardson and praise dance by Shamika Richardson. Joy Richey of Greer, who also lost her son, spoke at the event.
The drive started at 11 a.m. By 2 p.m., crowds had shrunk. People took shade in the near-summer heat under tents. Others sat down at the exterior of the sports bar to take advantage of minimal shade provided by the building while fanning themselves with plastic fans.
Several people, including Hawkins’ nieces and nephews, wore T-shirts emblazoned with his photo and the words “Justice for Hawkins.”
One of them was his mother. Cody wasn’t a kid out there doing a whole lot of stuff, she said. He would mind his own business.
“He was a giver and would give you the shirt off his back,” his mother said.
That explains the choice of a blood drive to honor his memory. Smith said Childs had asked her what they could do to keep his memory alive.
“I said to keep him alive, help someone else stay alive.”
Nodding toward the number of children meandering around the parking lot, Smith said if kids could give blood, she’d line them up.
Hawkins was an organ donor. As a result, some part of him is still alive, Smith said.
Smith recalled asking Cody why he would want to share his organs. He expressed a sentiment unusual in someone so young: “So someone else will live.”
“I feel good about the life he lived even though it was short,” Smith said.
“I never thought that I would be an advocate against gun violence until it hit my door. If it was your family, you would want justice,” Childs said in a previous story. “We don’t want the violence to continue. The blood drive will be going on for years from now to keep his name alive.”