At the last city council meeting, members voted to establish a code of conduct for city-owned properties.
City Manager Julie Wilkie said “no one can be put on trespass notice in a public building unless they commit a crime” and that it would “give the city flexibility to be able to put someone on trespass notice.”
The code of conduct prohibits “exhibiting disruptive or unsafe behavior” that “interferes with the use or enjoyment of facility by other patrons.” It also prohibits “disruptive, defiant or nefarious activities” as well as “lingering or loitering in a facility for protracted periods.”
The code of conduct also empowers the “City and its staff, volunteers, or Public Safety personnel” to “deny access to any person or group of persons it reasonably believes is violating or presents too great a risk of violating the spirit of the Code of Conduct.”
Other matters discussed at the meeting included consolidation of city ordinances related to city employee healthcare participation, a resolution reaffirming on-the-job safety for the city and accepting a section of Pascal Drive into the city so that it can be maintained by the city.