Greenwood will see another new restaurant soon.
Cod Tail Seafood and Chicken will soon open its doors to Greenwood. It will be located at 329 By-pass 72 NW in Greenwood between Hobby Lobby and Big Lots.
The restaurant will feature fried fish plates as well as a number of chicken offerings. Many combinations of fish, wings, chicken nuggets and other items can be found on the restaurant’s menu at the locations in Georgia.
Cod Tail is a creation of Bill Lin, who in 2020 started planning to open restaurants across Georgia and in South Carolina. The novel coronavirus pandemic has slowed Lin’s restaurant openings, according to Denise Lo, a real estate agent in Atlanta who works with Lin on Georgia real estate.
Although the grand opening date is unknown, a new sign and new nautical themed door ornaments were installed at the location.
Attempts to reach Lin were unsuccessful.