“Educate, educate, educate.”
The Greenwood County Remembrance Project coalition is seeking to educate people in the county about the history of slavery, Reconstruction, racial terrorism and the impacts of the county’s history.
One of the mottoes of the project is to “know together, grow together,” and the coalition is doing that by having an eight-session study class for local students as well as an essay contest and a visit to the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.
The project is part of the Equal Justice Initiative, which collaborates with communities that undergo a remembrance project.
Greenwood County is tied for first in the state for number of lynching deaths in each county.
From 1877 and 1950, 15 died by lynching in Greenwood County. It’s tied for first with Barnwell County, and many other counties in other states had more than 15 such deaths during that span.
Two of the eight Sunday evening classes hosted by the coalition for students are focusing on the Phoenix riot, during which nine Black people were killed in 1898 after tension that began when many Black people weren’t allowed to exercise their right to vote.
On Sept. 26, Loy Sartin, former director of the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historic Preservation Site, gave a presentation about the happenings before, during and after the riot.
The classes are about halfway through, with previous sessions focusing on slavery and Reconstruction, and future sessions focusing more on the Phoenix riot and lynching in America.
“We do believe that knowing is the first step of growing in sympathy and empathy and appreciation and the realization of just how richer our culture is because of African American contributions to music and art and literature,” said Doug Kauffman, one of the organizers in the coalition.
The remembrance project, along with the classes and trip to Montgomery, will include soil collection at the site of the riot, community conversations and, sometime in the future, a remembrance garden and historical markers.
Equal Justice Initiative has previously collected soil from the site where Anthony Crawford was lynched in Abbeville County in 1916, and a historical marker about his lynching was erected in 2016 in front of the courthouse.
“We also believe it is critical for communities across the country to do the difficult work of unearthing and confronting their own histories of racial injustice, while exploring how that history continues to shape the present,” EJI’s website says.
The coalition’s classes will continue for the next couple of weeks, and the trip to Montgomery will take place in January 2022. The study sessions, essay contest and trip to Montgomery are funded by a grant from the Greenwood Rotary Club.
For information about Equal Justice Initiative, visit eji.org.