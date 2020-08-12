Joe Cabri came to Greenwood in the summer of 1972 to teach math. Little did he know his reputation would be formed on the tennis courts more than in the classroom. Twelve national championships and 23 conference titles later, we now know why that is the case.
That’s not to say he wasn’t a good professor. He has a doctorate in mathematics from the University of Alabama, and he taught there before coming to Lander. But he wanted to teach at a small school. At Lander, he was given the opportunity to interact more with students, initially in the classroom and subsequently on the courts.
His first memories of Greenwood are of the hospitality he and his wife, Charlotte, enjoyed when they arrived.
“There was a problem with the moving van (bringing our furniture from Alabama to Greenwood). So we spent the first few days here without much of anything in the house. But the neighbors fed us. They were just incredibly nice.”
Not only were the Cabris welcomed, but he said the same of the reception international players who came to Lander through the years enjoyed.
“The people of Greenwood, unlike other small towns, were so accepting of them,” Cabri said. “I think it was because they had traveled more. A lot of people in Greenwood traveled. It was more cosmopolitan. People laugh when I say that about Greenwood, but it was more cosmopolitan than a typical Southern town.”
Cabri started coaching tennis in 1974, not out of passion for the game (he was only an occasional recreational player), but because the players were looking for a coach. The players in the early days, specifically Jack Sizemore, Rufus May, Jimmy Harlow, Rodney McAlister, Sam Bradford and Harold Crawford, were enthusiastic and were looking for a more serious regimen.
“It was the guys on the team. You know, their goal was to beat Erskine. They wanted to beat Erskine so bad. And they kind of motivated me. In the beginning, they were hungry. They wanted to win. And that was a big motivation for me.”
It is now inconceivable the Lander men’s tennis team would struggle to overcome its Due West rivals, but much has changed since those early days when Lander tennis was but a fledgling operation. To say much has changed since 1974 is an understatement. But the progress didn’t happen overnight.
The Lander tennis team took five or six years to get competitive, Cabri said, but in its seventh year, the team won the district. The conference equivalent at the time had some tough teams, such as College of Charleston, Presbyterian College, Wofford and Coastal Carolina. But while it took seven years to win once, it took 23 years of Lander victories before the team was to be beaten in a race for a conference title.
Fast forward to 1985 and what was, in Cabri’s words, “the best team we ever had.” It was the first year Lander won the nationals, but perhaps more important, it was in 1985 that Lander took down Clemson. He remembers this victory is when the Greenwood community began to take more notice.
“Of all the things we did that were significant, the win in ’85 over Clemson got a lot of attention. That’s what made a lot of the people in Greenwood realize that we were at a higher level than they may have thought. They would say things like, ‘They’re good, but they’re in NAIA,’ or ‘They’re good, they’re only in Division 2.’”
The Clemson victory proved Cabri’s men were able to compete with the top schools in the country, regardless of division.
The success didn’t end there. Apart from the 23 consecutive conference titles racked up by Cabri’s teams, Lander won 10 consecutive national titles from 1991 to 2000 (two of which were in NAIA, the rest in NCAA Division II).
Like the win against Clemson in 1985, Cabri remembers with similar fondness the win against the University of Georgia in 2000. The national champions of Division I and Division II were playing against each other. No one expected Lander to win, but they did.
“The best thing that anybody ever wrote about us was, when we beat Georgia, there was an article in the Atlanta paper that said, ‘A lot of people will wonder how a little school like Lander wound up beating Georgia. But people who know tennis will understand why.’ And I thought that was cool.”
When he started at Lander, Cabri never thought he’d leave his position as head tennis coach with such records and so many hall of fame awards. The Joe Cabri Tennis Center in Greenwood will be around for years to come. The titles are also there in Lander’s trophy cabinet for the world to see. In many ways, this is his legacy.
But it seems it is the relationships he developed over the years of coaching that mean the most to him. He’s still in touch with a great many of the roughly 160 players he has coached through the years.
What Cabri has enjoyed most in his time at Lander is the reason he came here in the first place. He liked teaching, and he wanted to make a difference in students’ lives. And he did. Ask anyone who knows him and they’ll tell you the same thing.